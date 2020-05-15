Savannah Town Meeting   May 11, 2020

The Svannah Town Board meeting was attended by Town Supervisor Michael Kolczynski, Town Clerk Julie Carey, Councilman John Gill, Councilman Julie Vanleeuwen, Councilman Jack Sloan, Councilman Fred Baker, Water Dept Head Bruce Waterman, and Highway Superintendent Jeff Liddle. Chairs were set up around the table with room for social distancing.

Mike Kolczynski called the meeting to order at 6:30pm, and all present stood for the pledge of allegiance. There was a motion to forgo the reading of the minutes from the previous meeting and enter as written. This was passed. He then read the monthly correspondence. First, there was a request form sent to NYSEG for a street light re-install for the Recreation Field. An estimate was received to pave Water Plant Road from Suit Kote. A letter was received from USDOI regarding the Refuge Sharing Payment. A streetlight request from was sent to RG&E for the Pole #35 addition. Received was a copy of the Health Care Trust 2018 Annual Report from the NYS Super of Insurance. Also received was a copy of the GRHF Grant application for the Visitor Center from Linda Bell. And finally, NYMIR sent returning to work Pandemic Guidelines.

The floor was opened, and Jeff Liddle discussed the resolutions to re-pave Water Plant Road and the agreement to spend highway funds. The resolution to sign the Highway Fund agreement was passed, as was the resolution to the agreed upon funds for the re-paving of Water Plant Road. A resolution to adopt NYS Building Permit Fees was tabled until next month.

Also discussed was the scheduled dates for Clean Up Days. Clean Up will be held the week after Memorial Day (May 26th-31st), with three days for curbside pickup (Tuesday through Thursday) and the weekend for drop offs at the Highway Department. Finally, John Gill brought up having spoken to a gentleman from the DEC who is offering some funds to do some work on the wetlands for Savannah.

This will be more widely discussed at the next meeting.

The meeting was then quickly adjourned until 6/8/2020 at 6:30pm.

