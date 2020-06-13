Savannah Town Meeting  Monday,  June 8

The Savannah Town Board meeting was attended by Town Supervisor Michael Kolczynski, Town Clerk Julie Carey, Councilman John Gill, Councilman Julie Vanleeuwen, Councilman Jack Sloan, Councilman Fred Baker, Water Dept Head Bruce Waterman, and Highway Superintendent Jeff Liddle. Chairs were set up around the table with room for social distancing. A few citizens of Savannah were present for the first time in a few meetings. Masks were left to the individual.

Mike Kolczynski called the meeting to order at 6:30pm, and all present stood for the pledge of allegiance.

There was a motion to forgo the reading of the minutes from the previous meeting and enter as written. This was passed. He then read the monthly correspondence. A bank request for items pertaining to the Annual Financials were emailed as requested.

The NYS Canal Corp sent a notice regarding public comments on the Earth Embankment Program. A Thank You card was received from Ashton Steele regarding the Class of 2020 banners in Savannah. And lastly, a notice came in from the NYS DOH listing testing issues due to Coronavirus. Bruce Waterman will be handling these.

The floor was opened, and the subject of the vandalism of the West Shore Trail mural was discussed. Everyone was at a loss for words at the damage done to the artwork.

Many deterrents were discussed, but a conclusion was hard to come by. A past incidence of vandalism was not prosecuted, so the board didn’t have a good answer to the problem.

The artist was contacted regarding repairs.

Everyone present agreed that it’s a shame to have to worry about this kind of damage to something placed publicly to make people’s day brighter.

Lastly, three resolutions were addressed. A resolution to adjust the annual sewer unit charges for local big water use facilities based on annual water usage and monitor annually was passed.

The resolution tabled at the prior meeting regarding adopting building permit fees @ 50% was passed effective July 1st.

A grant resolution for Sewer District #2 was the last to pass. A motion to pay the bills was entered into the record, and the meeting was quickly adjourned until 7/13/2020 at 6:30pm.

By Holly Wright