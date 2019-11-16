Savannah Town Meeting Nov. 11, 2019

The meeting was attended by Town Supervisor Michael Kolczynski, Councilman Jack Sloan, Councilman John Gill, Councilman Fred Baker, Animal Control representative Mark Rose, and one citizen of Savannah. Mike Kolczynski called the meeting to order at 6:30pm, A motion was passed to forgo the reading of the minutes from the October 14th, 2019 meeting and enter as written.

The open public hearing for the 2020 budget was opened and closed due to no business.

Mr. Kolczynski read the correspondence. This included the NYMIR Annual Report, a letter and invoice to Mr. Cipriano for septic tank repairs on his property, and a letter to the Wayne County Treasurer on foreclosure properties. The preliminary budget was filed with the town clerk on 10/16. A letter was received from the Canal Society of NY on Re imaging NY Canals. The 2020 Tax Cap was filed with the OSC on 10/18. An Inspection Agreement was received between the town and Mr. Lawrence. Also received were the 2020 Snow and Ice Contracts, a letter from the Wayne County treasurer regarding foreclosure properties, and the NYMIR return of underwriting earnings. Gov.Pay.Net sent a proposal to take credit card and e-check payments for the town court. NYS Canal Corp Earthen Embankment Integrity Program sent an environmental review, and the US EPA sent a Study Survey on nutrient removal from waste water. A statement regarding SCADA upgrade costs from Colacino Industries was received on 11/01. A NYSDOH notice of a Water Supply Inspection on 11/27/19 and an Association Of Towns information packet were received on 11/04. This concluded correspondence, and opened the privilege of the floor.

A citizen of Savannah from the Wilsey Road area asked for clarification of animal control laws regarding farm animals and trespassing. Mr. Kolczynski and Mr. Rose will get more information regarding these laws and have more answers before or at the next town meeting. Mr. Rose also had concerns regarding unregistered dogs at rental properties around town. He was directed to speak to the landlords to find out who lives where and whose dog belongs to whom. Also, he requested an update about how to get a serious dog census. He was directed to speak to another board member not present who had more information.

A motion to request the use of the town hall for the Chamber’s Annual Tree Lighting and Chili Cook Off was presented and passed. A resolution was passed to enter into the inspection agreement with Mr. Lawrence. The resolution to have the supervisor sign the 2020 Snow and Ice contracts was passed. A resolution was presented and passed to enter into the agreement with GovPayNet, and a resolution was passed to have the Water Plant SCADA System upgraded to 4G through Colacino Industries.

A motion to pay the bills for November was passed and the meeting was adjourned. The next Savannah Town Meeting will take place on December 9th, 2019 at 6:30pm.

By Holly Wright