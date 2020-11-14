Powered by Dark Sky
November 13th 2020, Friday
Savannah Town Meeting Nov. 9, 2020

by WayneTimes.com
November 13, 2020

 The meeting was attended by Town Supervisor Michael Kolczynski, Town Clerk Julie Carey, Councilman John Gill, Councilman Julie Vanleeuwen, Councilman Jack Sloan, Councilman Fred Baker, Water Dept Head Bruce Waterman, and Highway Superintendent Jeff Liddle. Two citizens of Savannah were also present. Masks were left to the individual. 

Mike Kolczynski called the meeting to order at 6:30pm, and all present stood for the pledge of allegiance.

There was a motion to forgo the reading of the minutes from the previous meeting and enter as written. This was passed. 

A Public Hearing was then opened to discuss the 2021 Budget. No one present addressed the budget. The hearing was closed. The town supervisor then read the monthly correspondence. 

This included a letter of intent received from Justin Mastrangelo for a ZBA position. The preliminary budget was filed with the Town Clerk. And finally, a letter was received from lawyers in Hurley, NY regarding water testing for PFOA & PFOS.

Privilege of the floor was then announced. 

A citizen of Savannah asked for information regarding Breen’s barn. He asked if it had been purchased by someone. The town supervisor didn’t have any information for him. 

Jeff Liddle then commented that the highway surplus items that had been put up for auction have been sold, and payment was incoming. 

The last portion of the public meeting was used to appoint some people to open positions with the town and vote on two resolutions. 

First, Justin Mastrangelo was appointed as an alternate county planning board representative. 

Next, the acting Director of Wayne County Public Health was appointed as the Town Public Health officer.

John Robinson was then appointed as the Savannah representative for the Wayne County Law Review Board. 

The last appointment was Ray Gould to the ZBA. A resolution was passed to add a new list of items from the highway department to the surplus auction. 

A resolution to accept the Auditors Justice Court Audit and file with the state of NY was passed. Executive Session was invoked for legal and personnel matters. The meeting was then adjourned until 12/14/2020 at 6:30pm.  

By Holly Wright

