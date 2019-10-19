Savannah Town Meeting Oct. 14, 2019

The Savannah Town Board Meeting meeting was attended by Town Supervisor Michael Kolczynski, Town Clerk Julie Carey, Councilman Jack Sloan, Councilman John Gill, Councilman Julie Vanleeuwen, Councilman Fred Baker, Water Department representative Bruce Waterman, and 2 citizens of Savannah.

Mike Kolczynski called the meeting to order at 6:30pm, A motion was passed to forgo the reading of the minutes from the September 9th, 2019 meeting and enter as written.

The agenda began with the reading of the correspondence for the month. This included a Federal Home Loan Bank update, a fax from the NYS Gaming Commission on behalf of the Magee FD regarding their gun raffle, and a statement including FOIL info sent to the Labella Association. A letter was received from the NYS DOT giving permission to post the new speed limit of 30mph on Iocco Road, along with a letter of completion for the signage. Items received also included a favorable 2018 Fiscal & Environmental Stress Report from OSC, a notice of the Class Action Suit for Opioids from the USDC of NDOhio, and a law firm notice regarding PFAS (firefighting foam) issue in the water supply. The Assessor’s Education Credit certification is now accredited fully. Secor Solutions sent an estimate for total renovation of our visitor’s center. The tentative 2020 budget was filed with the town clerk. A Charter Communication franchise payment for the period of 01/2019-06/2019 was received. An email was received regarding a proposal to divide the state of New York into 3 separate districts. A statement regarding FHLB securities positions and values was received, along with a second update. A letter came from the NYS DEC to reapply SPEDES info for the water department. A letter of request was sent to the Wayne County Planning Department for financial support for the Urban Study. A notice was received from the Associations of Towns regarding their annual meeting date and agenda. This concluded correspondence.

Privilege of the floor was opened. Mark Rose, the current part time Animal Control Officer for Savannah, had some concerns regarding his position and duties. He stated that he would like his position to be clarified because the town laws that he stands behind state that he can only enforce laws regarding dogs, but he is now under the umbrella of Animal Control with the new civil service classification. He has been receiving calls regarding other animals, including farm animals, and can’t act because of the laws. The board agreed to reach out to civil service for clarification. Mark also expressed concerns about the amount of unlicensed dogs in the area that are not being vaccinated for rabies. There have been some serious rabies outbreaks in Rose and Galen recently. A census was suggested to get household information so that the unlicensed dogs can be recorded. Local rabies clinics were also discussed to help with the outbreaks.

Bruce Waterman requested clarification regarding the SPEDES testing and upgrade requirements for the board. The board expressed concerns regarding the cost of the testing and upgrades, but agreed that it was all necessary to be brought into good standing with the DEC requirements.

Mr. Kolczynski presented a motion to approve the Magee Fire Department’s request to sell raffle tickets for their gun raffle fundraiser in Savannah. The motion was passed. A motion was also proposed and passed to stay involved in the Opioid Class Action suit.

A resolution for home rule in support of the two laws on the State house floor to divide the state into 3 districts was tabled until next month to do research on what is included in the deal for upstate. This specifically concerned taxes for Upstate NY without the revenue from NYC.

The motion to pay the bills was passed, and executive session was invoked.

The next Savannah Town meeting will be on 11/11/2019.

By Holly Wright