Savannah Town Meeting, Sept. 9, 2019

The meeting was attended by Town Supervisor Michael Kolczynski, Town Clerk Julie Carey, Councilman Jack Sloan, Councilman John Gill, Councilman Julie Vanleeuwen, Councilman Fred Baker, Highway Supervisor Mark Fedele, and various citizens of Savannah.

Mike Kolczynski called the meeting to order at 6:30pm, and all present stood for the pledge of allegiance. A motion was passed to forgo the reading of the minutes from the August 12th, 2019 meeting and enter as written.

Mr. Kolczynski opened the public hearing to discuss combination of Sewer Districts 1 and 2. There were no public comments, and the hearing was closed.

Next on the agenda was the reading of the correspondence. This included a letter from the NYS DEC regarding public comment on the lakeshore riders permit app, the NYS PSC Charter’s renewal of franchise contracts with several municipalities, and the association of Towns 2020 dues notice.

Also received was a satisfactory report from the Dog Control Officer for 8/16/19, a letter from the Wayne County treasurer regarding levying charges on properties, and a letter from Colacino Industries regarding a network upgrade on the SCADA system. The FOIL request from Labella Association was distributed and responded to. Per a phone message, the GRHF Grant for the visitor center didn’t make the cut. Lastly, an update of securities was received from FMLB. This concluded correspondence.

Privilege of the floor was opened with a question about the visitor center grant. It was explained that the grant didn’t come through because the agency ran out of grant funds.

Jessie Ball updated the board about the Wiley Schoolhouse repairs. Sometime in September or October, the outhouse and roof will be repaired. The discussion about cleaning up around the Evans Schoolhouse was continued. A volunteer had come forward saying that they would like to clean up the property, and Mr. Kolczynski asked the town legal counsel about liability if there was an injury during said clean up. It was recommended by counsel that town employees do the clean up because a volunteer isn’t covered if something untoward should happen. A waiver to allow the volunteer to do the work was discussed. The official decision will be made at the next town meeting after the board has a chance to discuss it. Mr. Ball stated that the town had received a donation of yearbooks from Shirley Thurston.

Mark Fedele then gave a highway department update. Chip sealing was completed on Severance and Wiley Roads, and old, faded signs were replaced during the project. Sand is being stock piled, and salt is on order to prepare for winter.

Mr. Kolczynski stated that since some of the LED streetlights have been installed around town, the town’s energy bill has been cut in half.

A resolution was then passed to reappoint Cindy Loncosky as town assessor for another 6 year term.

A motion was passed to accept the $1,500.00 offer for the dresser roller at auction.

The resolution to officially join Sewer Districts 1 and 2 into one district called District 2 was passed. The motion to pay the bills was passed, and executive session was invoked. The next Savannah Town meeting will be on 10/14/2019.

By Holly Wright