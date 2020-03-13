Sodus Chamber Meeting     Mar.  5, 2020

Special meeting on Impact to Non shoreline property owners

The Sodus Chamber of Commerce held a meeting discussing the impact of Plan 2014 to non-shoreline property owners. Several points regarding assessments and taxes were made. For instance, in one example, if sales tax decreases while spending and other aid stays the same, more money will be required from property taxes to pay for the budget.

The Sodus Chamber of Commerce also explained that one’s tax bill is a combination of factors which include one’s assessment, and the tax levy. Some examples to help explain the situation were used, like, the idea if one’s property tax bill was increased even though their assessment did not show any changes. This is because the tax levy increased.

Another example showed that if one’s tax bill increased because the value of the town decreased, meanwhile the assessment and levy remained the same. The final example showed that if one’s tax bill is lower, even though the assessment and levy increased, the town wide value increasing was the main reason as to why the tax bill is lower. The main point of the meeting that was emphasized was that the water level problem affects all. Those who live on the shoreline, those who don’t, and even those who may not be relatively close to Sodus Point but will be affected.

Several ways that the people of Sodus could potentially help and make a change in the water problem that Sodus Point is facing were discussed as well.

The Chamber of Commerce urged people to put pressure on the country to help. More aid and help is needed in order to see any real change occur. Writing to local and state officials including congressmen, talking about issues that are apparent and affect the people was suggested. Voting for officials who are concerned about the same issues is strongly encouraged.

Going to meetings such as this one is also beneficial because it allows for people to become more educated about the situation. Overall, the Sodus Chamber of Commerce was very happy with the turnout and the takeaway message they want to get across to everyone is that the water level problem affects all.

By Zoe Creason