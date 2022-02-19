Sodus Point meeting 2/17/22

The Sodus Point Board meeting was opened as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and approval of previous meeting minutes (January 20-Regular).

The Ambulance crew responded to 15 calls this month and have recently completed necessary inspections.

The Highway Department reported 65 snow removal trips this month, noting some plow damage to properties which will be addressed during spring clean up.

On to New Business, John Stover and Leslie Grey (Stover Associates) reviewed a report on Main Street to increase revenue to the village and extend the seasonal limitations of Sodus Point. The plan is very extensive but included 3 major actions steps: Expanding marketing base to include Buffalo/Syracuse areas, Branding late fall and winter activities, Creating partnership with other actors (towns, county, state, groups) This plan will be emailed to local business owners and available on the Village website.

For Public Comment, Chris Tertinek inquired about the cost the village is putting towards further work with Stover Associates; Mayor Dave McDowell replied that the Board has yet to determine this.

The Climate Smart Pledge Resolution 2022 was passed by the Board; this is a redundant item from past years in order to keep the Village able to apply for further grants.

The Board confirmed Mark Ketchum as an ad hoc member of the Zoning Board. There was some additional discussion of the selection process.

Mayor McDowell reviewed the Sill Shore Road drainage issue, which is related to a private drainage pipe issue. He outlined the emergency steps he has taken this same day to ensure immediate safety of the residents of that road. Some preliminary plans to redesign the drainage in the area.

The Board moved to spend up to $19,500 for design creation with Costich and Villager Construction to address the issue.

The Board moved to table their draft Zoom Policy following additional technical discussion.

The Board reviewed three quotes for pump base 6-inch check valve for South Shore Road and awarded the lowest bid.

The Board approved the annual Town of Sodus Fire Contract for 2022. The Monthly expenses were approved in the total amount of $69,335.94. The next meeting of the Sodus Point Village Trustees is scheduled for March 17th at 6:30 pm.

By Casey C. Carpenter