November 19th 2021, Friday
Sodus Point Meeting, Nov. 18, 2021

by WayneTimes.com
November 19, 2021

The Sodus Point Village meeting was opened as usual with the Pledge of allegiance and approval of previous meeting minutes (October 21-Regular) with multiple corrections.

 Mayor Dave McDowell announced the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Stormwater Project. There was a series of tense exchanges regarding poor communication of this event with the Trustees and the public.  Initial work on the Lakestones Project has started and will require additional efforts to meet height requirements. Willow Park has been decorated for the holidays.  

There was some discussion of issues navigating the village website that are expected to be addressed in the near future. For Public Comment, Elaine Allis raised a number of concerns, including: removal of Gardner Lane from flood mitigation planning; unavailable restrooms for tree lighting ceremony; gazebo materials needed for tree lighting ceremony; rumored selling of Village Hall.

Next, Bud Bristol offered to partner with Elaine Allis to address rumors.  Finally Maxine Appleby raised a number of concerns, including: distribution of Main Street Grants fund awards; SEQR training for Trustees; unanswered FOIL requests; Planning Board concerns. 

Onto New Business, Wastewater Asset disposal was approved, with acknowledgement of likely nominal fiscal recovery.  The Board approved the 2022 fireworks contract for both the July and September shows.  There was a discussion of the history of the traffic flow on Wolcott street and how the Board can move forward to address concerns reported by residents.  A similar discussion was had regarding the Sill Road drainage issue, in terms of collecting data and planning next steps. 

The Board then went into Executive Session to discuss personnel and sale of property. The next Organizational Meeting is scheduled for December 6th at 4:30 pm.

The next meeting of the Sodus Point Village Trustees is scheduled for December 16th at 6:30 pm.  

By Casey Carpenter

