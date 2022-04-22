Powered by Dark Sky
April 22nd 2022, Friday
Sodus Point Village Meeting. 4/21/22

by WayneTimes.com
April 22, 2022

 The Sodus Point Village meeting was opened as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and approval of previous meeting minutes (March 17-Regular, April 1st-Emergency).  

Mayor Dave McDowelll reviewed the water levels report noting that it is expected that early in the season levels will be high, and while no flooding is expected, standing water is expected. 

The Highway Department Report noted the resumption of brush pick up once the village loader is repaired and returned. Trustee Laurie Verbridge mentioned her recent audit of the Planning Board training records and the expectation of a member’s resignation.  She also discussed her efforts to seek information about replacing the playground and the possibility of creating a steering committee.  

For Public Comments, Laurie Hayden inquired about the Splash Celebration. It was explained to her that this is an event celebrating the sesquicentennial of the lighthouse and Harriet Tubman’s birthday.  Maxine Appleby next questioned the Board and legal council about the enforcement of particular codes in the village.

  There was a discussion of the Fire Hall building repair, with the Board ultimately accepting the lowest bid of $22,200.  Another discussion of the Firehall water damage repair quotes; they ultimately approved the lowest bid with the contingency of a 1-year warrant

y.  The Planning Board Ad-Hoc appointment of Tom Piekunka was approved. Next, the 2022-23. 

The Budget Resolution was approved. 

The Board accepted the single brush grinding bid of $6,450. Finally, there was a discussion of Water/Sewer payment acceptance dates, noting that after April 30th, unpaid bills will be added to the June 1st tax bills.  

The next meeting of the Sodus Point Village Trustees is scheduled for May 13th at 6:30 pm.  

By Casey C. Carpenter

