Sodus Point Village Meeting 6/20/19

Present were Mayor McDowell, Deputy Mayor, Trustee, and Fire Commissioner William Kallusch Jr., Trustee and Street Lights, Planning and LWRP Commissioner Maxine Appleby, Trustee and Ambulance, Parks and Youth Commissioner Joan Eckberg, Trustee and Highway Superintendent Robert DeWolf, Code Enforcement Officer Kevin Druscel, Deputy Clerk/Treasurer Melanie Switzer-Debadts, and Village Attorney Arthur Williams. At 6:30 the Mayor called the Board meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance.

First in order, reports from the Waste water Dept., Fire Dept., Silver waters ambulance, Community center, Parks and Recreation, Energy and Lighting, Highway Dept., Water Dept., and Code enforcement were read and accepted into record.

Mayor McDowell also stated that cameras are being run through the waste water system to locate and identify leaks and other problems.

He mentioned that the Governor has created a Ready Commission to help deal with the flooding along the lake, and $300,000,000.00 has been made available in grant money for the townships affected. A meeting will be held July 11th to see how it gets doled out.

The Mayor intends to use that grant money to re vamp the storm water system to include the entire village and to install permanent electric pumps where portable diesel pumps are currently used for the flooding.

And the Mayor will be attending a meeting with the River Control Board on Monday concerning the flooding.

The clock in Willow park is being repaired with money raised by the neighborhood association.

Mayor McDowell then opened public discussion.

A resident inquired about traffic control for the 4th of July. The Mayor stated that the business district of Sodus Point will be closed to traffic at 6:00pm the night of the 4th. 4 patrol cars and 8 deputies will be assigned from the Sherriff’s office to control the nightmare of traffic from previous years.

Another resident stated that the aqua dam on 3rd St. has worked perfectly, and asked when it will be removed. The dam will be removed when it’s deemed safe to do so, by the state fire department. It will be pumped empty, rather than slashed open like they were in 2017.

Another resident offered thanks to the offices and departments of the village for all they have done to control the flooding, which brought a round of applause from the audience.

Another resident asked if the flooding was to be expected as the new norm., the mayor answered that the governor’s office has stated that this is to be expected for the next 5 years, and that multiple class action law suits were being brought against the IJC. This brought an open discussion that indicated the 2014 plan for lake levels clearly benefits shipping, business, and moneyed individuals, and sacrifices residents and the little guys.

Old business.

The village hall survey was accepted into record.

An exemption for a Lake Rd. lot that allowed a camper to be parked there and be lived in due to the house becoming unsafe was revoked. Too much time has passed without enough work being done.

New business.

The 2019 pay schedule was approved with amendments.

Williamson Law book tax collection agreement was approved, the village clerk noted it’s working wonderfully.

Approving members for the waterfront advisory board was delayed,

Reviewing changes to the animal control law 57-1 has been set for a public hearing July 18th at 6:15pm.

And a resolution to revoke IJC plan 2014 passed unanimously.

A motion was passed to pay Village bills for the month.

The village has received a donation from Rose United Methodist Church in the amount of $250.00. It was decided to reserve that money for lunches for all the workers and volunteers that have helped with the flooding emergency.

Motion to adjourn at 7:42pm

by Tom Stoughtenger