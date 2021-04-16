Sodus Point Village meeting April 15, 2021

The Sodus Point Villge meeting was opened as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, and the approval of the minutes of the previous meeting (March 24th).

Lake water levels were noted to have been reduced by 3.7 inches over the winter.

The Main Street Grant, in the amount of $60,000 was approved and the designation of a financial consultant was the first order of business.

The REDI project has found good progress in walkway completion.

Quotes for the Fire Hall flooring replacement were reviewed and settled with accepting the Rochester Flooring & Kitchens estimate of $500.00.

There was clarification of the Village’s allocation of the Federal American Rescue plan dollar which should be in the amount of $90,000 over 2 years.

During Public Comments, a resident shared the impact to his personal property as he is adjacent to the Public Basketball Court; the Board noted the installation of a net in the near future.

A resident had questions about the village clock and the modernization of the bathroom at Willow Park. Maxine Appleby expressed her support of the Willow Park Kiosk, maintenance of the boat launch, and concerns about the impact of the legalization of recreational marijuana.

The Village website is being rebuilt and a new one will be ready soon for the public. The Village Budget was reviewed as $1,224,107.

The Board then went into Executive Session with no intent of taking action.

The next meeting of the Sodus Point Village Board is May 20th at 6:30 pm.

By Casey Carpenter