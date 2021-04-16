Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
April 17th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Sodus Point Village meeting April 15, 2021

by WayneTimes.com
April 16, 2021

The Sodus Point Villge meeting was opened as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, and the approval of the minutes of the previous meeting (March 24th). 

 Lake water levels were noted to have been reduced by 3.7 inches over the winter.

The Main Street Grant, in the amount of $60,000 was approved and the designation of a financial consultant was the first order of business.  

The REDI project has found good progress in walkway completion.  

Quotes for the Fire Hall flooring replacement were reviewed and settled with accepting the Rochester Flooring & Kitchens estimate of $500.00.

There was clarification of the Village’s allocation of the Federal American Rescue plan dollar which should be in the amount of $90,000 over 2 years. 

During Public Comments, a resident shared the impact to his personal property as he is adjacent to the Public Basketball Court; the Board noted the installation of a net in the near future.

A resident had questions about the village clock and the modernization of the bathroom at Willow Park. Maxine Appleby expressed her support of the Willow Park Kiosk, maintenance of the boat launch, and concerns about the impact of the legalization of recreational marijuana.

The Village website is being rebuilt and a new one will be ready soon for the public. The Village Budget was reviewed as $1,224,107. 

The Board then went into Executive Session with no intent of taking action.

 The next meeting of the Sodus Point Village Board is May 20th at 6:30 pm. 

By Casey Carpenter

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Monica, David W.

SAVANNAH: Age 78, born 11/23/1942, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed peacefully on 4/15/2021 while surrounded by his family. David is survived by his wife, Helen; his children, Michael (Jessica) Marino of Cato, NY, Helen (Troy) Sebastiano of Clyde, NY, Robert Whitton of Savannah, NY and David Jr (Lauren) of South Carolina; grandchildren, Courtney, […]

Read More
Willard, Nancy J.

MANCHESTER: Passed away on April 7, 2021 at 76 years old. Born in Hornell, NY to Floyd and Elizabeth Kame. Nancy was also predeceased by her husband, Walter Willard; brother, Max.  Nancy is survived by her children, Allen (Chris) Estey and Cathy (Bob) Estey, Mary Jo (Dan) Evans, Tracey (Darrell) Burns; grandchildren Daniel Evans, Michael Reader […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square