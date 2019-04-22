Sodus Point Village Meeting   April 18, 2019

Present were Mayor McDowell, Deputy Mayor, Trustee, and Fire Commissioner William Kallusch Jr., Trustee and Street Lights, Planning and LWRP Commissioner Maxine Appleby, Trustee and Ambulance, Parks and Youth Commissioner Joan Eckberg, Trustee and Highway Superintendent Robert DeWolf, Code Enforcement Officer Kevin Druscel, Deputy Clerk/Treasurer Melanie Switzer-Debadts, and Village Attorney Arthur Williams.

At 6:30 the Mayor called the Board meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance.

First in order, reports from the Waste water Dept., Fire Dept., Silver Waters Ambulance, Community Center, Highway Dept., Water Dept., and Code Enforcement were read and accepted into record.

Mayor McDowell then opened public discussion.

A resident inquired as to how much Grant money the Village gets. Mayor McDowell answered that the Village had gotten about $750,000 in the last year and a half, and that a lot of work goes into acquiring them. Another resident noted that the fire Dept. has gotten their own grants too.

New business.

The Village budget for 2019 was approved and passed.

Gay Mills, representing Genesee Land Trust gave a presentation. The land trust has purchased vacant land east of Seaman St., and would like to coordinate with the Village in making walking paths to observe nature and wetlands. The property needs considerable cleaning up first. The Village is in agreement and will work with the land trust on the planned improvements.

The bid to install an Americans with Disabilities compliant kayak launch dock was awarded to E-Z docks.

A software program from Williamson Law was discussed and approved. This will allow residents to check their tax, water, and sewer bills online and also pay them.

The Highway Dept. has hired a new seasonal part time employee and is looking to hire one more.

A winning bid was accepted for a walk behind mower that had been surplused.

Landscaping around the Fire Dept. sign was approved, with the idea that paving stones be offered to the public for engraving memorials. A bid from Fly Tech. was accepted to spray Village buildings twice a year for insects.

Public Comment:

Mr. Kallusch stated that a firefighter had been added to the crew pending a background check.

A resident questioned whether the Board had made a decision on replacing air compressors in the fire hall yet, which began a discussion on other renovations the fire hall might need. Motion to adjourn at 7:50pm

by Tom Stoughtenger