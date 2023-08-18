Powered by Dark Sky
Sodus Point Village Meeting Aug. 17, 2023

by WayneTimes.com
August 18, 2023

 Mayor Dave McDowell called the Village of Sodus Point Trustee Meeting to order. Mayor McDowell began with his Report, noting that the Lake level has decreased by 3 inches this past month.  He also announced that the Sunshine Car Parade will occur on Labor Day Weekend, which will include fireworks funded through public donations. 

Trustee Laurie Verbridge stated that the accessible swing at Willow Park playground is not at a proper height; she requests this be remedied. The Highway Department reports to be completing summer projects with the next brush collection planned for August 21st. 

 For Public Comments, there was an inquiry about the status of the EV charging stations; the village continues to wait for funding clarification. Another speaker stated that the Board should respect and enforce the decision of the Planning Board in regards to the Right Of Way. 

Jean Hallagan requests that the Board publicize that the sand dunes require maintenance.  There was no Old Business on the agenda.  

On to New Business, Laurie Hayden provided the Beach Dune Committee update, reviewing the purpose and history of interventions on the beach. The Board opened the 2 paving quotes (patching Margaretta Rd/Central Ave/Hillside Dr/ Sill Rd), opting for the lower bid from Earp Road Asphalt ($82,505).  

The Board additionally approved the quote for the digital speed sign, contingent on CHIPs  funding. 

There was then a brief discussion regarding the Motorcycle Event the previous weekend. Board members had received mixed reviews from business owners and residents. 

 The Board agreed to regularly prepare for and review these types of events to ensure the best possible outcomes. 

The Meeting then moved into Executive Session to discuss litigation without action taken. 

The next scheduled Regular Board Meeting is Thursday September 21st, 2023 at 6:30.  

By Casey C. Carpenter

