Sodus Point Village Meeting - Dec. 19, 2019

The Sodus Point Village Meeting began as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and Roll Call.

The Board then approved the minutes from the Regular Meeting on November 21 and the Organizational Meeting on December 2.

The Board approved the new Fire Company members as follows: Mark Jones Jr., Chuck Sergeant, Anthony Hollenbrant, Tim Dostman, Mark Jones Sr., Engine Captain Jason Knapp, Rescue Captain Brian Williams.

The Village tree lighting ceremony was a success. The Neighborhood Association was thanked for all their work on the holiday decorations.

The ice skating rink is installed and ready for use.

The Macyville Woods in the Genesee Land Trust will have an official ribbon cutting at Winterfest on January 18th.

The Greenspan Solar Project is progressing nicely and there is a plan in the works to have a pollinator plant demonstration site in the near future.

There were no Public Comments.

The Board approved the Net Meter Credit (NMC) Purchase Agreement Amendment and Estoppel Certificate, which is related to the Greenspark Solar Project. Any Residents with further questions are urged to contact the Village Office for more information.

The Board briefly discussed and then approved the Sodus Point Electric Vehicle Charging Policy.

The Board acknowledged receipt of a General Services Notice of Application regarding Arney’s Marina which will retain its name for the time being.

The Board approved a Use of Parking Lot Agreement pending approval by the Yacht Club for ice fishing access.

The Board approved payment of claims with a total of $121,562.52. This was allocated as $84,448.70 from the General fund, $15,023.81 Water, and $22,090.01 Wastewater.

The next scheduled Regular Village Board Meeting is Thursday, January 16, 2019 at 6:30 PM.

By Casey Carpenter