Sodus Point Village Meeting July 16, 2020

The Sodus Point Village meeting was called to order as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of the minutes of the previous meeting (June 18, 2020-Regular).

The Meeting began with Department Reviews where the Board revisited the brief discussion of continued consideration to secure a parking attendant for the village, and the installation of an air conditioning in the ambulance bay.

The Fire Department report noted the numerous serious calls this past month including multiple swimmer distress calls, boat distress calls, and a variety of altercations.

The meeting was opened for Public Comment; comments were not able to be attributed to specific individuals due to the virtual structure of the meeting.

One citizen inquired as to whether Village fees were in-line with other local municipalities; the Board asserted that they had adopted the most recent Department of State fee schedule. Another citizen shared with the Board photos of unsafe and illegal parking practices in the Greig Street area and voiced his request that the Mayor contact the County Sheriff.

Next, a local property owner questioned the “knee-jerk reactions” that the Board seems to have expressed at the last meeting about food trucks in the village; he stated that it seemed a very personal attack and questioned the motivation of the moratorium. Trustee DeWolf responded that he agrees that food trucks are a good source of commerce, but wants to ensure that it is in some way financially benefiting the Village and has structure to the locations of truck vendors. Another citizen stated that she is in support of re-zoning the food trucks and is also in support of a parking attendant for the village.

The Board reviewed Old Business by re-addressing a proposed License Agreement with the owner of 7487 S. Ontario St. to utilize a portion of the Village property to fence in an area for her dogs; the motion, which passed, allows the property owner to seek approval of the Zoning Board if a fence greater than 4 feet is planned.

Next, the Board revisited the proposed Food Truck Moratorium, citing the entanglement of this issue with social media outcries. Trustee DeWolf clarified that he is merely seeking an opportunity to discuss the Village Code regulation regarding food trucks in the village. The Board elected not to continue to seek a moratorium, but to have the issue go to the Planning Board for proposal, then to the Zoning Board, both processes requiring public input and comment. The Board moved on to New Business, as they elected to cancel the September Fireworks, citing that the COVID-19 situation, including increasing infection rates in the County, continues to impact State guidance and regulations, making the planning process impossible.

The Board approved a motion to surplus the old Village Police vehicle, with hopes to utilize a vendor that could offer auction services and a high return. Next, they approved the purchase of 25 air bottles for the Fire Department, requiring a nearly $4,000 down payment on the financing of the items. Additional conversation regarding altering the purchasing practices of the Fire Department.

Next there was a discussion of the pros and cons of the village assuming ownership of Route 14 Bay Street Extension East; the Board will seek more information about financial liabilities before acting on the item. The Board then approved a motion to cover 75% of the costs to equip the Silver Waters Ambulance staff with specialized safety vests, in light of some recent dangerous situations.

Finally, the Board approved the payment of claims 7-1 through 7- 55 Total $66,930.27; General $44,550.59, Water $14,539.51 and Wastewater $7,840.17. The next scheduled meeting of the Sodus Point Village Board is scheduled for August 20, 2020 at 6:30 pm.

By Casey Carpenter