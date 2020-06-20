Sodus Point Village Meeting   June 18, 2020

July 3rd Fireworks approved, Moratorium on Food Trucks sought

The Sodus Point Village Board meeting was opened as usual with Pledge of Allegiance and Roll Call. The Board approved the minutes of the previous meetings (May 21-Regular, May 29 end of year).

Due to the low rate of positive COVID-19 rate in the Fingerlakes Region, the Village has decided to open the Office on July 2nd.

The Board discussed the plans for the beach dunes, including the addition of cedar walkways at the end of the numbered streets.

The Fire Department answered a total of 7 calls including both a water rescue and a dumpster fire. The Open House and Old-Fashion Baseball Game has been cancelled, but the Boot Drive will continue. Additionally, Bingo and Youth Recreation have also been cancelled.

To open Public Comments, Chris Tertinek stated that he has noticed many vehicles parking on the sidewalks in the business district causing people to walk in the road; he was directed to call 911 when he observed this so that the vehicles can be ticketed.

Next, Phil Leone, a local property owner stated that he believes that food trucks have a potential to “incubate new business.” Miriam Derivan of 2nd Street stated her concerns about seeing a group of teenagers on the dunes, not wearing masks; she is concerned that without the County opening the beach, there is no supervision.

Verizon Tower has submitted a formal application which has gone to village engineers, returned 3 issues which will be rectified before further action.

The Board reviewed the White Birch Shoreline Stabilization SEQR Part 2, answering the 11 required questions. The Board then approved the measure.

The Board reviewed the Lakestones SEQR Part 2, answering the same 11 questions for this project. The Board approved the June 1, 2020 pay schedule.

Lindsey Gertenslager presented the Board with information regarding the Sodus Bay Weed Harvesting, including some of the impacts of the year’s weather and some COVID-19 impacts on staffing.

The Neighborhood Association of Sodus Point requested to install picnic tables on the edge of the baseball field; the Board approved this idea.

The Board discussed the July 3rd Fireworks, while there are many questions still about whether it will be approved by the State, Trustee Kallusch expressed his concern about a potential COVID-19 outbreak. That resulted in a robust discussion of the pros and cons. The Board ultimately passed the fireworks pending continued safety planning with law enforcement and EMS.

An opening of the discussion of the Food trucks erupted into a rough exchange of words between Trustee DeWolf and Trustee Evans, regarding Board policies on Facebook comments by Village Board members. This then segwayed into a lengthy, heated discussion of the legal terms of “Moratorium” and “Local Law”, some Board Members highly distressed to find that a Moratorium is not an immediate action, but would require a legal process.

The Board ultimately decided 3-1 to seek a Moratorium on Food Trucks, with a Public Hearing scheduled for July 15th at 6:15.

The Lee Walter audit, an annual contract, was approved.

The Board additionally agreed to the purchase of Highway F250 pickup truck purchase. A final measure, a request to have temporary usage of a village parcel for pet usage, was tabled. The Board then approved of monthly expenditures.

The next scheduled meeting of the Village of Sodus Point is July 16th.

By Casey Carpenter