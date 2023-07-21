Sodus Point Village meeting June 20, 2023

Mayor Dave McDowell called the Village of Sodus Point Trustee Meeting to order. Mayor McDowell began with his Report, mentioning that the new Village Parking Enforcement Officer has started with an observation period.

Problem areas will be noted and adjustments to signage or village codes will be brought to the Board for consideration.

Trustee Laurie Verbridge stated that the Willow Park playground presentation was well-received at the Kiddie Parade.

Additional information will need to be collected before a design is released.

For Public Comments, multiple residents shared their concerns about parking across multiple areas around the village. Maxine Appleby shared her frustrations that decisions made by the Planning & Zoning Boards are not being supported.

For Old Business, there was no solid update to the on-going drainage situation on Sill Shore Road situation.

The road dedication process is hindered by unresolved issues with the roadway easement for at least 2 property owners.

Also, the Village continues to await repair contract specifics.

On to New Business, the materials for the Lake Rd 2 pump station valve replacement were approved for purchase.

Trustee Bill Kallusch shared with the Board a new "senior check-in" program that Silverwaters Ambulance is developing in coordination with County funding opportunities.

The Meeting then moved into Executive Session to discuss litigation.

The next scheduled Regular Board Meeting is Thursday August 17, 2023 at 6:30.

By Casey C. Carpenter