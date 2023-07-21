Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 21st 2023, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Sodus Point Village meeting June 20, 2023

by WayneTimes.com
July 21, 2023

 Mayor Dave McDowell called the Village of Sodus Point Trustee Meeting to order.  Mayor McDowell began with his Report, mentioning that the new Village Parking Enforcement Officer has started with an observation period.

Problem areas will be noted and adjustments to signage or village codes will be brought to the Board for consideration. 

Trustee Laurie Verbridge stated that the Willow Park playground presentation was well-received at the Kiddie Parade.

Additional information will need to be collected before a design is released. 

For Public Comments, multiple residents shared their concerns about parking across multiple areas around the village. Maxine Appleby shared her frustrations that decisions made by the Planning & Zoning Boards are not being supported.  

For Old Business, there was no solid update to the on-going drainage situation on Sill Shore Road situation. 

The road dedication process is hindered by unresolved issues with the roadway easement for at least 2 property owners. 

Also,  the Village continues to await repair contract specifics.

On to New Business, the materials for the Lake Rd 2 pump station valve replacement were approved for purchase. 

 Trustee Bill Kallusch shared with the Board a new "senior check-in" program that Silverwaters Ambulance is developing in coordination with County funding opportunities.  

The Meeting then moved into Executive Session to discuss litigation. 

The next scheduled Regular Board Meeting is Thursday August 17, 2023 at 6:30.

  By Casey C. Carpenter

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Wilcox Jr., Charles L.

 LYONS/NEWARK: Entered into rest on July 18, 2023 at the age of 69. Predeceased by his parents, Charles Sr. and Vernette Wilcox; siblings, Janet Frank, Dona (Dick) Bowerman and Paul Wilcox Sr. Survived by son, Robert (Danielle) Wilcox; grandchildren, Emma, Ellie, Joey, Trisha, Andy and Erin; sister-in-law, Sheryl Wilcox; beloved friend, Linda Gruber; several nieces, […]

Read More
Swarts, Donna Lee

NEWARK: Donna Lee Swarts 83, died July 19, 2023. Friends and family may call Thursday, July 27, 4 to 5 PM at the Schulz Pusateri Funeral Home , 103 Maple Court, Newark. Services will be held at 5 PM. Memorials to Humane Society of Wayne County 1475 County House Rd., Newark. Donna was born Donna […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square