Sodus Point Village Meeting, Sept. 19, 2019

The regular meeting of the Sodus Point Vilalge Board was held on September 19, 2019 at 6:30 PM in the Village Hall. Prior to the meeting a Public Rezoning Hearing was held opened to discussion, there were no comments or issues discussed, and the Hearing was closed.

The regular meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call / Introductions, and Approval of August 15, 2019 regular meeting minutes.

The first item of discussion was the Lake & Bay water level. Water has been let out and the level is dropping yet, the Mayor stated that Shipping is the issue. He also believes that HYDRO Power is a significant driver as well. The present level is: 246.77’ – down approximately 1 foot in a month’s time, although it remains about 21” above past average levels. The prediction is that the level will be approximately 246.3’ within the next three weeks.

In the Village, the pumps are being demobilized and the Aqua Dam has been removed. There was additional discussion of the help which may be available from FEMA. After many discussions with representatives of FEMA suggesting approximately 90+ programs which are available, the Mayor stated that, “…it boils down to 2 or 3 possible programs…”

During the Reports portion of the meeting,illage were discussed and attempts to eliminate them. The Village Board is trying to coordinate this effort with the Wayne County Land Bank On the docket to date, is the demolition of the yellow house and garage on Margaretta Rd. After the demolition is complete, the property will be listed for sale. The property on Western Lake Rd. has been sold to Housing Building Co. and their plan is to subdivide it into seven home sites. It was also noted that NY State is no longer paying for property maintenance.

The Waste Water Plant is having upgrades and repairs done at the present time including installation of a new press, which is aiding in more efficient operation.

Parks and Recreation Department reported that the walls of the Community Center are being painted and look wonderful. Classes at the Center are continuing. The Code Enforcement Officer noted that 24 Building Permits have been issued. The Local Zoning Law 5 – is changing three properties to Limited Residential near the Water Plant.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: A gentleman asked if the Village would write direct letters to the IJC and the Mayor said that several direct letters have been written. He also stated that shipping has been going on for hundred years Additionally, Wall Applications are available on October 1, 2019, and are due October 31, 2019.

OLD BUSINESS: The Genesee Land Trust MOU, which defines legal control of the Wetlands, was approved. There is an organizational meeting planned for mid-October. Information regarding the MOU will be available on the Village website in the near future.

An Electric Vehicle Charging Station has been installed and is operational which has earned the Village a Clean Energy Community Designation. On South Ontario Street, a NEW Kayak launch has been installed and is open to the public. An idea to name it Sill Landing, after the Sills, who were the builders of Sill’s Marina. The LED Lights Retrofit program, replacing existing streetlight bulbs with new LED bulbs, is underway with an analysis map and example fixture for review. Seven new fixtures are also to be installed in the Village. The LWRP – RFP was approved, and ATP recommendations will be presented Saturday, 21, 2019. .

NEW BUSINESS: A thank you note from the Sunshine Auto Parade was received and indicated that they had a successful event, with 68 participants, despite rain in the forecast.

All the water bills have been sent out and Paving Quotes have been received yet, there are some disparities among the bids so, the board tabled the item. Manholes in the Village have been raised in preparation for repaving. The Asset Disposal WW Department document was approved and the bid for the 1992 Ford Dump Truck was accepted.

There was no action on the REDI Program although the applications have been submitted. There is $300 million available from NYS, which means about $15 million per County. Additionally, there is about $160 million to compete for among 20 million residences. The number one priority, for the Village is the repair of the Barrier Bars, which could cost about $30 Million.

A berm is proposed for the new Waste Water main on the Lake side. The Village estimates that the project will cost $250,000, the State estimate is $440,000.

The biggest project is the New Storm Sewer including curbs, sidewalks, and driveways on the Bay Street extension. The Village owes 15% on these projects which generates a bill of about a $1.1 million bill. Economic development projects in NYS are permitted to employ local companies.

OTHER BUSINESS: Silver Waters Ambulance is offering Flu Shots October 19, 2019 from 9 AM to 12 Noon. Wayne County Economic Development Office is offering a business Pitch Competition to Entrepreneurs with a $40,000 prize to the winner. More information is available on the Wayne County Website under the Economic Development Office.

by Allan Gow