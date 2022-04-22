Sodus School board meeting. 4/21/22

The Sodus school Board meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, and approval of the Agenda. The Board provided recognition to the Spelling Bee Winners – Iridian Pozos-Sandoval (First Place), Cameron Caraballo (Second Place), and Morgan Harland (Alternate). The Board then received a presentation on Chinese New Year by Jodi Hyland-Haak and there students from her English as a New Language (ENL). They shared the past 3 Chinese New Years through the lens of both their identities as ENL students and COVID. The Board then received a presentation on Fountas and Pinnell mid-year reading level progress for the grades K through 3. Impressive steady progress was noted across all these grade levels.

Following a robust discussion with each member voicing their opinion, the Board accepted the results of the Book Challenge Process Committee Conclusion – It Feels Good to be Yourself: A Book About Gender Identity by Theresa Thorn.

Public Participation was initiated by the JOY Group who expressed their support for the optional WARE Anti-Racism Training. Next, Jeremiah Minko raised his concerns with the Bus Driver wage increases; he cited support for bus drivers, but questioned his lack of pay raise after 6 years at the District. Then, Zack Tyler supported concerns about the lack of wage increases over his last 7 years of employment, although he feels he has grown “as a Spartan.” Brooke Minkow shared with the Board her exposure to diverse cultures in her early years and how this improved her personal development. She expressed support for expanded access to the WARE Anti-Racism Training to elementary staff. Rob Schutt spoke out against the revised Student Gender Identity Policy; he believes that this circumvents parental consent by allowing students too much autonomy in designating their personal identity with the school district.

The Board then approved minutes from previous meetings (March 3-Budget Work Session, March 9-Budget Work Session, March 10-Regular Meeting, March 16- Budget Work Session, March 21-Budget Work Session).

The Board approved the following personnel appointments: Aleus Hilaire (Cleaner), Alexa Chiappone (Teacher Aide-Bus), Melissa Barham (Cleaner), Connie Osborne (Substitute), Rebecca Martello (Substitute), Domanique Dukes (Substitute), Ian Sheraden (Substitute), Tyler Reynolds (Substitute), Savannah Fisher (Substitute), James Goertel (Substitute). They also approved 5 resignations and 1 retirement.

The Board then went into Executive Session to discuss a particular person.

The next meeting of the Sodus Board of Education Meeting is May 12th at 7 pm.

By Casey C.Carpenter