Sodus School Board meeting, Aug. 10

School Board Member Jeff Martinez called the meeting of the Sodus Board of Education to order.

The Board received a presentation by Valerie Fanning on the Community Schools Program that were held during the summer, including environmental, arts, and multiple sports camps. These programs are held in partnership with the University of Rochester, including staffing this summer by 11 pre-service teachers.

Next, the District Summer programs were reviewed, noting that 149 students are participating in both special education Extended School Year programs and general education academic-based programs. Summer school staff were reported to have been highly effective in creating a robust program for all students.

For Public Participation, Rob Shute inquired about particulars related to the extended absence of a particular School Board Member and the steps to be taken moving forward. Superintendent Nelson Kise provided information regarding the process that will be followed in the fall.

The Board engaged in an extensive discussion related to Non-Resident Tuition, with participating Board Members generally expressing that they are not in support of accepting out-of-district students.

Superintendent Kise will bring this feedback to the District Attorney to craft a policy for the Board to consider.

The Board accepted the following Motion Items: MOU – Head Start for UPK Services, Contract – Student Support Specialist, Health Services Contract with Newark Central School District, Policy 6130 – Evaluation of Personnel, Policy 7330 – Searches and Questioning of Students Policy 7670 – Due Process Complaints: Selection and Board Appointment of Impartial Hearing Officers, Creation of Director of Facilities II Position, Creation of UPK Positions, Disposal of Obsolete Elementary and Intermediate School Library Books, District Wide School Safety Plan, Code of Conduct, Peaceful Schools Agreement, Contract – Director of Facilities II, Tax Levy & Rates, Tax Warrant.

The Board approved the following personnel appointments: Margaret Lembke (ENL Teacher $78,933.03 salary), Tamika Moore (Elementary Teacher $45,435.59 salary), Anna Henry (Art Teacher $43,500.00 salary), Steven Spinelli (Director of Facilities II $80,625.00 salary-prorated), Sarah Thomas (Elementary Teacher $43,500.00 salary), Anne Sammler (Health Teacher $43,500.00 salary), Tonya DiMarco (Teacher Assistant, $16.50/hour), Nelly Edinger (Family & Community Engagement Director $64,449.00/year), Laura Brown (Family & Community Engagement Director $64,449.00 salary).

The Board approved 101 stipends, 1 retirement and 5 resignations.

The Board went into Executive Session to discuss the position of a particular person.

The next meeting of the Sodus Board of Education is September 12th at 7 pm.

By Casey C.Carpenter