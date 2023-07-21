Sodus School Board meeting June 13

The Annual Reorganizational Meeting of the Sodus Board of Education was called to order, beginning with the Administration of Oath of Office to the Superintendent, Mr. Nelson Kise. The next order of business was the annual election of Board Officers which had the following results: Jason Walters for President of the Board and Jeff Martinez for Vice-President of the Board. The Board Committees were also designated as:

- Four County School Board Legislative Committee: Jason Walters

- Four County School Boards Board of Directors: Jason Walters

- BOCES Board Liaison: Brian Wagner

- Facilities & Transportation Committee: Alden Akins, Brian Wagner, Jason Walters

- Wayne County Education Coalition: Nelson Kise, Jeff Martinez

- District Wellness Committee: Jeff Martinez, Jason Walters, Sarah Williams

- Audit Committee: Jeff Martinez, Brian Wagner, Jason Walters

- Board Retreat Planning Committee: Jeff Martinez, Jason Walters

- Code of Conduct Review Committee: Alden Akins, Tony Cincinello, Sarah Williams

- Scholarship Committee: Alden Akins, Jeff Martinez

- District Safety Team: Tony Cincinello, Sarah Williams

Next, the Board approved the designation of a variety of appointments:

- District Treasurer - Bob Burlee

- Tax Collector – Steve Moore

- Clerk of the Board – Regina Moline

- Assistant Clerk of the Board – Steve Moore

- Internal Claims Auditor – Susan Hughes

- Fiscal Officer - Board President Jason Walters

- Data Protection Officer – Tim Padden

- FOIL Appeals Officer - Superintendent Nelson Kise

This concluded the annual reorganizational component of the meeting.

REGULAR MEETING: School Board President Jason Walters initiated the Regular Meeting of the Sodus Board of Education to order.

The Board received a presentation on the final results of a number of important data collection methodologies, beginning with Jr./Sr. High School iReady Data which demonstrated growth in grade-level reading during the year.

Next, Regents Exam scores were shared with significant increases in passing rates for certain subject areas (Physics, Chemistry, Earth Science, Algebra II). Next, Fountas & Pinnel (F&P) data from the Intermediate School was shared with the Board, noting an increase in “at grade level/above grade level” designations for all grades in the building.

The Instructional Coaching Team outlined its plans for the upcoming school year to continue to demonstrate growth.

The Board approved the following personnel appointments: Tina Peets (Principal) $97,000 + $2,430.00 CH/year, Brandy Coleman (Groundskeeper/Cleaner) $14.50/hour, Holly Sincerbeaux (Typist) $16.50/hour, Susan Brown (Special Education Teacher) $43,500.00/year, Megann Johnson (Principal) Pro-rated to $87,000.00/year, Zachary Montes (Crisis Intervention Teacher Assistant -IS), $18.00/hour, Eugene Hoskins (Science Teacher) $70,000.00/year. The Board also approved the following Stipends (effective 7/1/23-6/30/24): Laura Hayton-Oechsle (Mental Health Internship Supervisor-HS) $3,000.00/student, Stephen Humbert (Mental Health Internship Supervisor -HS) $3,000.00/student, Colleen Blunden (Mental Health Internship Supervisor -HS) $3,000.00/student, Brenda Wren (Staff Developer) $3,554.75/year, Michael Magin (Athletic Director) $5,433.50/year. The Board approved 1 retirement and 3 resignations.

The Board went into Executive Session to discuss the position of a particular person. The next meeting of the Sodus Board of Education is August 10th at 7 pm.

By Casey C. Carpenter