March 24th 2022, Thursday
Sodus School Board meeting March 10, 2022

by WayneTimes.com
March 24, 2022

The Sodus Board of Education meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, and approval of the Agenda. 

 The Board received a presentation by Val Fanning (21st Century Learning Grant, Project Director) and students on the Week of Play activities.  

Next, the Board heard a presentation on the “Fitness in Reading” initiative which encouraged students to increase the number of books they have read.  Information on current iReady ELA scores were reviewed, noting that students on track have continued to grow, while students that had fallen behind continue to stagnate. 

Superintendent Nelson Kise reported to the Board on a recent “book challenge” regarding It Feels Good to Be Me by Theresa Thorne; he cited Policy #8330.  Following review, the administrative group found that this book met the standard to remain in the collection by meeting the following criteria:  fulfilling qualitative standards, inclusivity and responsiveness, a component of the non-fiction elementary collection.

Public Speaking was initiated by Kim Molesani who shared her concerns about The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison; she stated that the book was “more hurtful than helpful” and referred to it as “ugly.” Rob Sharp spoke out against anti-racism training, calling it “story-telling.”  Meredith Carol then spoke, referring to the loss she has experienced, as an actor and paraprofessional/substitute; “DEI had no place in this District”, she said. Denise DeVaulk provided a written statement noting the lack of representational  history in the education system; she welcomed and praised “open-minded leadership,”  

The Board then moved onto New Business items:

 Public Participation in Board Meetings (this topic resulted in a lengthy discussion)

- Budget Adoption

- Financial Accountability

- acceptance of Gifts, Grants, and Bequests to the District

- Employee Medical Exemptions

- (Deletion:  Contingency Fund)

The Board approved the nomination of Phillip C. Rose for the BOCES Board of Supervisors, as well as the contract with The Wayne a county Sheriff’s Office for CRO work.  The next meeting of the Sodus Board of Education Meeting is April 21st at 7 pm. 

By Casey C. Carpenter

Local Weather

