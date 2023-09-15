Sodus School Board. Sept. 14, 2023

School Board President Jason Walters called the meeting of the Sodus Board of Education to order.

The Board provided official Recognition of Tenure to Alva English, remarking on the positive impact he has made on the Intermediate Physical Education experience. The Board received a presentation by building leadership on the Opening of School for the 2023-2024 term. He stated that the new Administration teams are bringing fresh ideas to the buildings, which were evidenced by the many photos of smiling Sodus students.

Next, High School Principal Tina Peets reviewed the August Regents Data. She emphasized the poor testing outcomes of the few students who elected to take the August Regents, despite their enrollment in Western Wayne Academy. She suggested that the Board consider separating from the Western Wayne Academy, consider a smaller consortium, or create a Sodus-specific summer Regents preparation program.

The Board accepted the following Motion Items: 2023-2024 District Comprehensive Improvement Plan (DCIP), 2023-2024 School Comprehensive Education Plan (SCEP), Tenure Recommendation – Alva English, Certification of Lead Evaluators, Stipulation of Agreement – SFA Member, Disposal of Obsolete Intermediate School Books, Mental Health Demonstration Grant Project Internship Contracts, Contract for Administrative Intern – Audrey Sowell, Authorization of Litigation Against Social Media Companies, Funding of the Unemployment Reserve Fund, Overnight Field Trip – My Brother’s Keeper Fall Retreat, Kattskill Bay, NY.

The Board approved the following personnel appointments: Karl O’Leary (English Teacher, $43,500.00/year), Emily Ballou (Occupational Therapist, $43,500.00/year), Danielle Lia (Social Studies Teacher, $44,698.50/year), Jessica Alexander, (Special Education Teacher, $43,500.00/year), Clara Runfola (ENL Teacher, $43,500.00/year), Michael Lum (Elementary Teacher, $43,500.00/year), Michael Greenblat, (Elementary Teacher, $43,500.00/year), Mikaila Brown (Groundskeeper/Cleaner, $15.00/hour), Malia Banks, (Teacher Assistant, $15.00/hour), Sadie Doyle (Crisis Intervention Teacher Assistant, $18.00/hour), Nadia Ayers (Teacher Assistant, $16.50/hour), Ashley Walters (Teacher Assistant, $16.50/hour), Ninja DeParde (Teacher Aide (Bus), $15.00/hour), Brittany VanDorn (Teacher Aide (Bus), $15.00/hour), Johanna Johnson (Teacher Aide, $15.00/hour), Katerina Soklaropoulos (Teacher Aide, $15.00/hour).

By Casey C.Carpenter