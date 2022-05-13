Sodus School meeting. 5/12/22

The Sodus Board of eduction meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, and approval of the Agenda.

During a Meet the Candidates portion of the meeting, Jason Walters, Jeff Martinez, and Rob Schutt provided the audience with their backgrounds and interest in becoming Board Members. The Board provided recognition to student athletes Jenna Allen and Alan Bouwens for their achievements in the sectionals for indoor track and bowling, respectively. The Board then received a presentation by the Intermediate School Student Council on “Spartan Day,” a building-wide celebration that the students designed this past March.

The Board then received a presentation on the 2021-2022 Instructional Technology Review including the upcoming Chromebook refresh, due in part to the high level of usage during the recent virtual learning period during the active state of the COVID pandemic. The recently-launched program PAPER was also discussed, which allows 24-hour access to online tutoring for students in grades 4-12.

Public Participation was initiated by Brenda Wren who offered her endorsements of candidates and also shared her trust in the current Board and and their actions to promote family involvement. The Board then approved minutes from previous meetings (April 21-Regular, April 27-Special).

The Board accepted updates to certain policies. Accepted motrons for Combined Team – Football (Modified/JV/Varsity) Merger with Lyons CSD, SFA Memorandum of Agreement – Elementary Voluntary Recess Supervision, SFA Memorandum of Agreement – Elementary Recess Supervision 2022-2023, Appointment of Election Inspectors for the Sodus Community Library Vote

The Board approved the following personnel appointments: Nelson Kise (Bus Driver-Substitute-Unpaid), Michael Wickens (Teacher Aide -Bus), Pamela Wren (Teacher Aide-Bus), William Weinschreider (Lifeguard), Rebecca Martello (Teacher/Tutor), Daphnay St. Fleur (Cleaner-Substitute), Christina Costich (Teacher/Tutor), Ronda Nelson (Teacher/Tutor), Matthew Miller (Teacher/Tutor), Jodi Hyland-Haak (Teacher/Tutor), Charlotte Miller (Teacher/Tutor), Benjamin Cobbett (Teacher/Tutor), Kevin Hauck (Teacher/Tutor), Paul Hicks (Teacher/Tutor), Jenna Reiber (Teacher/Tutor), Renee Molnar (Teacher/Tutor), Ryan Grinnell (Program Assistant), Catherine Brewer (Program Assistant), Colin Bucenec (Program Assistant). They also approved 3 resignations. The Board then went into Executive Session to discuss a particular person. The next meeting of the Sodus Board of Education Meeting is June 9th at 7 pm.

By Casey C.Carpenter