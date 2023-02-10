Sodus School meeting. Feb. 9, 2023

School Board President Jason Walters called the meeting of the Sodus Board of Education to order.

The Board then offered an official recognition to Kelly Thompson and Jenna Hall of the Transportation Department for their recent response to a young child passenger in medical distress during a bus run.

Next, the Board received a presentation on the recent Elementary School Winterfest which included fun activities such as a Snowman Bean Bag Toss & Snowman Bowling. Crafts, games, and hot cocoa helped students have “shared experiences” and use those as prompts for writing.

The Board then received a presentation on Mental Health & Counseling services provided at the building level, as well as through community partnerships. A new county-wide Risk Assessment screening tool was also reviewed, with emphasis on the consistency of language and action planning for all involved schools and agencies.

Jr./Sr. High School Principal Arkee Alan provided the Board with Midterm Exam Regents Results. Strong results were noted in Spanish Midterms; lower rates in other subjects may still reflect continued impacts from the COVID educational years. There was no Public Participation. The Board accepted the following Motion Items:

- Senior Citizen Tax Exemption

- Basic Financial Statements for Year Ended June 30, 2022 and Action Plan

- Single Audit Report for Year Ended June 20, 2022

- Extraclassroom Activity Funds Financial Report & Action Plan (June 30, 2022)

- Declaration of Surplus Vehicle – Bus 109

There were no additional Public Participation comments made.

The Board approved the following personnel appointments: Joshua Cornwell (Bus Driver), Christine Pooler (Typist). The Board approved the following Substitutes/Temporary positions: Alec Wilbur (Teacher Aide) Sabrina Natrigo (Teacher Aide), MaryLou Tellier (School Monitor/Recess/Café), Connor Melanophy (Teacher/Tutor), Carolyn Campbell (Teacher/Tutor), Laura Vaccaro (Teacher/Tutor), Lana Tatro (Teacher/Tutor), Emily Garlock (Teacher/Tutor), Lynda Faulks (Teacher/Tutor), Andrea Kingsbury (Teacher/Tutor), Christina Costich (Teacher/Tutor), Dawn Featherly (Program Assistant), Everett Taylor (Program Assistant), Melissa Seaman (Program Assistant).

The Board also approved 4 stipends, 1 position resignations, and 1 retirement. The School Board went into Executive Session to discuss the position of a particular person.

The next meeting of the Sodus Board of Education is March 9th at 7 pm.

By Casey C.Carpenter