Sodus School Meeting - June 13, 2019

A regular meeting of the Sodus Central School District Board of Education was held on June 13 in the high school auditorium at 7pm. The room was full with staff, students, and families as the Board began the meeting with a recognition and awards ceremony.

To begin the ceremony Superintendent Nelson Kise recognized board members Roy McCarthy (not in attendance) and Donald Brown for serving on the Board of Education. McCarthy was on the Board of Education for 9 years and Brown for 18 years. Neither will be returning as Board members next year.

Kise then recognized Debby Burlee, kindergarten teacher, and Ginger Knapp, fourth grade teacher, for their years with Sodus CSD and announced their retirement. Burlee has been with the district for 18 years, and Knapp for 30 years. Kise praised Burlee as one of the “best educators,” and Knapp as “a true Spartan through and through.”

Next, recommendations for tenure were brought for Erika Gulino (Special Education Teacher), Eric Graves (Teaching Assistant), Shelly Foisy (General Education K-6), Paul Buckner (Physical Education K-12 Teacher), Lisa Wahl (Teaching Assistant), Ben Cobbett (Special Education Teacher), Ryan Grinnell (Teacher’s Assistant), David Russell (Special Education Teacher), Scott Hassall (Administrator), Kevin Hauck (Physical Education Teacher), and Robin Masser (Teacher’s Assistant). Kise explained that tenure comes from an evaluation process that the district takes very seriously and congratulated the individuals on their success.

The board then recognized students for their successes with recognition of students who received awards at the Elenbe and the Stars of Tomorrow events, Track and Field Sectional Champions, academic achievement, and Principal Awards for the students who received a 95% or higher during the final marking period and/or over the first three marking periods. Students aged 3 to 18 received certificates, awards, and medals as the principals and staff called them up to the auditorium stage.

Following the award ceremony the Board briefly discussed upcoming events including Graduation on June 28th, the next BOE meeting on July 11, 3rd grade moving up and 4th grade choir on June 20.

The Board then heard a presentation by Steve Moore, Business Administrator, and Charles Bastian, Financial Advisor, on the Capital Project Planning. Bastian presented overall expense information, two pay back options, and discussed a timeline for the District to follow with a first publication to the newspapers falling around September 12, 2019. Board members received detailed packets to review. Following this presentation, the Board carried consensus motion #1 which contains minutes from May 9, Special Education recommendations from June 4, warrants, budget status and expenditure report, and the treasurer’s report. Consensus Motion #3 was also carried which contains a separation agreement, rates of pay for summer school staff, tenure approval, budget vote results, disposal of obsolete Elementary school books, Sodus Community Library Trustee vote results, Class of 2020 senior trip to Disney, Substitute and support staff listing for 19-20, classified substitute rates of pay, the SFA Unit Memorandum of Understanding, and the contract for Consortium Community Schools Director.

Finally, Consensus Motion #4 was also carried. It includes resignations, leave of absences, retirement, and appointments. The board then entered into executive session at 8:55pm after which the meeting was adjourned.

By Amber Linson