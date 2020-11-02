Sodus Special meeting October 9, 2020

The Sodus Town Special meeting was called to order a bit behind schedule due to some connectivity issues that interfered with achieving a quorum.

A Public Hearing for the Fiscal Year 2021 Tentative Budget was opened with a review of particular salaries including:

Town Supervisor $29,745

Town Board (4 positions) $5,577(each)

Town Clerk $42,901

Highway Superintendent $59895

Town Justices (2 positions) $25,183

The Public Hearing was then closed without comment.

A Special Hearing was then called to order with the passage of three motions related to shifts in funding allocation in order to cover the expense of the new collective water project, which had initially been left out of the planning procedure.

The Board then passed a resolution to accept the Tentative Budget, with said changes, as the 2021 Final Budget.

Finally, the Board approved the acquisition of an abstract for the RG&E property adjacent to the new Town Barn.

The meeting was then adjourned.

