November 3rd 2020, Tuesday
Sodus Special meeting October 9, 2020

by WayneTimes.com
November 2, 2020

 The Sodus Town Special meeting was called to order a bit behind schedule due to some connectivity issues that interfered with achieving a quorum.

A Public Hearing for the Fiscal Year 2021 Tentative Budget was opened with a review of particular salaries including:

Town Supervisor $29,745

Town Board (4 positions) $5,577(each)

Town Clerk $42,901

Highway Superintendent $59895

Town Justices (2 positions) $25,183

The Public Hearing was then closed without comment. 

A Special Hearing was then called to order with the passage of three motions related to shifts in funding allocation in order to cover the expense of the new collective water project, which had initially been left out of the planning procedure.

The Board then  passed a resolution to accept the Tentative Budget, with said changes, as the 2021 Final Budget.

Finally, the Board approved  the acquisition of an abstract for the RG&E property adjacent to the new Town Barn. 

The meeting was then adjourned.

The Public Hearing for the 2021 Final Budget is scheduled for October 29th at 4:30.  By Casey Carpenter 

Recent Obituaries

Sears, Barbara B.

NEWARK: Barbara B. Sears, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Laurel House. Private funeral services will be held.    Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery. Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Laurel House Comfort Care, 224 Fair St., Newark, NY  14513. Barbara was born in Canandaigua, NY […]

Read More
Conaway, Edward A.

LYONS/CLOVER, SC: Edward A. Conaway, 71, passed away on Saturday(October 31, 2020) at Cherokee Medical Center in East Gaffney South Carolina. Friends may call on Thursday November 5, 2020 from 5-7 PM at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. Memorials in his name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1120 […]

Read More
