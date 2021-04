Sad News - Councilman John Faulks passes

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance followed by a moment of silence in respect to the sudden passing of Councilman John Faulks, then Roll Call.

All agenda activity was tabled for the next meeting due to the situation at hand and the failure of a quorum to have been established.

There were no Public Speakers or Comments.

The Board officially accepted the Supervisor’s monthly report and the Town Clerk’s monthly report. The Board approved monthly expenditures.

The meeting was then adjourned.

By Casey Carpenter