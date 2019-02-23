Sodus Town Board Feb. 12, 2019

DRAFT MINUTES – February 12, 2019

Supervisor, Steve LeRoy called the Regular Town Board Meeting to order commencing at 4:00 PM

Minutes were approved from January 8, 2019 Regular Town Board Meeting; the Board also approved minutes of the January 22, 2019 Month End Town Board Meeting

SUPERVISOR’S REPORT

The Supervisor’s Report for January 2019 was presented, accepted and filed.

TAX COLLECTION REPORT

The Tax Collection Report, Tax Collection bank statement for audit, and bank register for January 2019 was presented, accepted and filed.

TOWN CLERK’S REPORT

The Town Clerk’s Reports, Town Clerk’s bank statements for audit, and bank register for January 2019 were presented, accepted and filed.

PUBLIC SAFETY/DRAINAGE/ENVIRONMENT COMMITTEE

Councilperson Don Ross commented that there was a great turnout at the SESA meeting. It was the best attendance to date. There was discussion on the, “Set Back” for Labor Camps. Al Hendrikse, Code Enforcement Officer will check into this. The discussion was left that a Local Law will need to take place to change the, “Set Back” from 200 feet to 100 feet. More will follow regarding the, “Set Back” in upcoming meetings. Hendrikse did mention that if the town changes this Local Law that they may want to visit the “Water” Local Law as well since they no longer manage the water in the Town of Sodus. (Note: The water in the Town of Sodus is under management by the Wayne County Water Authority).

Don Ross discussed the revision by our Town Attorney on the Pawn Shop law as well. To this point everything looks okay.

BUILDINGS AND GROUNDS COMMITTEE

The report was accepted and filed.

CAMP BEECHWOOD-PARKS-CEMETERIES REPORTS

The Board accepted and filed the monthly January 2019 Camp Beechwood-Parks & Cemeteries written report from Sal Vittozzi, Sodus Town Groundskeeper.

DOG CONTROL OFFICER REPORT: The report from Craig Schwartz, DCO Officer was accepted and filed.

HIGHWAY REPORT: The report was accepted and filed. Councilperson David LeRoy discussed the Salt Barn Grant has been finally approved and they have the consent from the DEC to move forward in the next process.

RECREATION & ASSESSOR COMMITTEE

Councilperson Scott Johnson shared that Sheila is still out on medical leave but, she is working on the Winter Recreation Program from home. The new weight room is open to Sodus Residents Monday-Friday from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM (at the Sodus Central School District) and Saturday from 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM. The first visit is free. Johnson stated the new weight room is actually more like a cardio room and the school still has the old weight room as well.

Recreation Report by Sheila Fisher, Director was accepted and filed.

Assessor’s Report was accepted and filed.

RESOLUTION: OWNER-ENGINEER AGREEMENT

The board authorized and adopted resolution (02 03-2019) to allow Supervisor LeRoy to sign Amendment No. 2 to the Owner-Engineer Agreement relative to Water District No. 11

Travel requests were approved for: Breynn Crandell, Lori Diver, Supervisor Steve LeRoy, Dale Pickering, and Al Hendrikse.

The board re-appointed Mary Zonneville, Ken Eastley, Edward Grosz, and Diane Dewispelaere to a 2 year term and Nancy Ross (Ad-Hoc) to a 1 year term on the Sodus Planning Committee.

The board re-appointed Kim Buell, Steven Zonneville, John Hayslip, Ron Baker, and Don Buchwald to a two year term and James Russell (Ad-Hoc) to a 1 year term on the Sodus Zoning Board of Appeals.

Discussion was held from Supervisor LeRoy to the Town Board reminding them the letter from the Unified Court System (provided) is the responsibility of the Town Board. The Town Board is sent a reminder from the Unified Court System to review the Town Court’s records and financials yearly. Councilperson Scott Johnson and Councilperson David LeRoy had some discussion with Supervisor LeRoy on this. Town Clerk Lori Diver reminded the Board that the same should be done yearly in the Clerk’s Office as well.

The board accepted the quote from Innovative Solutions Corporation for Town of Sodus camera upgrades and authorized Innovative Solutions to do the work as well.

Supervisor LeRoy stated that Wayne County submitted a Bid Notice, paperwork, and held a meeting at the Town of Sodus upstairs meeting room last week regarding the BIDS for the Joy Bridge Project. He notified the Board the Bid was awarded to CP Ward in the amount of $292,406.40.

There was discussion regarding the Town of Sodus docks at the public boat launch (Harriman Park). The docks used in past years are not salvageable and need to be replaced. Supervisor LeRoy is trying to work on getting grants for the docks to help with the funding. Councilperson David LeRoy discussed that the docks could also be re-configured and do not have to be exactly the same as in previous years.

The Lenten Breakfast hosted by the Town of Sodus will be held March 20, 2019. Lori Diver, Town Clerk will have a sign up list for everyone to join in and what each person is bringing. The Lenten Breakfast will be held at the Catholic Church in Sodus from 6:45AM – 8:00PM. According to Kitty Kelly, the guest speaker will be Rev. Gail Heimberger from the Sodus Presbyterian Church and the suggested donation for the event is still only $4.00., the breakfast will be served at 7:00AM and the presentation by Rev. Heimberger will start at 7:20AM.

Tony Villani will be sending out info via emails regarding the Briscoe Cove properties and attending the month end meeting. Real Estate Appraisal (provided). There was discussion that Tony Villani, Attorney will be asked to attend the Month End Meeting February 26, 2019 at 5:00PM.

Councilperson David LeRoy and Councilperson Scott Johnson stated the Quarry meetings are done according to Steve Zonneville Chairperson on the Town of Sodus Planning Board.

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

The board entered into Executive Session at 4:45PM to discuss a personnel issue relative to a particular person and potential litigation. They came back into regular session at 5:36PM.

Meeting adjourned at 5:36PM