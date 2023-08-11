Sodus Town Board meeting, Aug. 8

Town Supervisor Scott Johnson opened the meeting of the Sodus Town Board. A Public Hearing for Proposed Local Law No. 5-2023 (restricts the storage and occupancy of recreational vehicles or campers) was opened and closed without comment. Local Law No. 5-2023 was then adopted by the Board. Councilperson Cathy Willmott and Sheila Fisher provided the Recreation Report noting recent field trip and the need to locate coaches for fall soccer. Sal Vitto (Beechwood Caretaker) stated that the trail cameras will need battery replacement ($40.00/month, approximately) as donations from Trailworks have ceased.

Another Public Hearing for Proposed Local Law No. 4 of 2023, (mandatory regulations and requirements on Short-Term Rentals) was opened with a single supportive comment by David Fitch who praised the Board for their efforts to address short-term rentals as an issue of hospitality business with appropriate oversight necessary. Local Law No. 4-2023 was then adopted by the Board. Councilperson David LeRoy provided his report, stating that the Salt Barn construction is progressing well, with project completion forecasted for the end of September. LeRoy also reported that the RG&E LED replacement project has resulted in an energy cost savings of approximately $2,500 this past year. The Board approved a motion to advertise for and hold a Public Hearing for Local Law 6-2023 “Cemeteries” on Tuesday September 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM. Finally, the Board accepted Lilly Mein’s resignation as Digital Clerk (effective 8/16/2023).

The next Regular Town Board Meeting is Tuesday September 12th, 2023 at 6:00 PM.

By Casey C. Carpenter