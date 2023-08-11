Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 11th 2023, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Sodus Town Board meeting, Aug. 8

by WayneTimes.com
August 11, 2023

 Town Supervisor Scott Johnson opened the meeting of the Sodus Town Board. A Public Hearing for Proposed Local Law No. 5-2023 (restricts the storage and occupancy of recreational vehicles or campers) was opened and closed without comment.  Local Law No. 5-2023 was then adopted by the Board.   Councilperson Cathy Willmott and Sheila Fisher provided the Recreation Report noting recent field trip and the need to locate coaches for fall soccer. Sal Vitto (Beechwood Caretaker) stated that the trail cameras will need battery replacement ($40.00/month, approximately) as donations from Trailworks have ceased. 

Another Public Hearing for Proposed Local Law No. 4 of 2023, (mandatory regulations and requirements on Short-Term Rentals) was opened with a single supportive comment by David Fitch who praised the Board for their efforts to address short-term rentals as an issue of hospitality business with appropriate oversight necessary.   Local Law No. 4-2023 was then adopted by the Board. Councilperson David LeRoy provided his report, stating that the Salt Barn construction is progressing well, with project completion forecasted for the end of September.  LeRoy also reported that the RG&E LED replacement project has resulted in an energy cost savings of approximately $2,500 this past year.  The Board approved a motion to advertise for and hold a Public Hearing for Local Law 6-2023 “Cemeteries” on Tuesday September 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM.  Finally, the Board accepted Lilly Mein’s resignation as Digital Clerk (effective 8/16/2023). 

The next Regular Town Board Meeting is Tuesday September 12th, 2023 at 6:00 PM.  

By Casey C. Carpenter 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Eygnor, Dale

WOLCOTT: Dale Eygnor, 61 of Wolcott, NY passed away at Strong Memorial Hospital on Wednesday August 9, 2023 with family by his side after struggling with a stroke.  Dale was the son of late Ronald Eygnor and Shirley Eygnor.  Dales greatest joy was riding his four-wheeler around the neighborhood and stopping to talk with them.  […]

Read More
Hoteling James “Jim”  

MACEDON: Jim went to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday evening, August 6th.  He passed peacefully at home after a long illness with his wife by his side.     He was predeceased by his parents: Chauncey Henry and Elva (Wilbur) Hoteling, his favorite Aunt and Uncle, Barbara and Victor Hoteling, and cousin Janet Gangell.   Jim is survived by his wife of […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square