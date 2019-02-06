Sodus Town Board Meeting, January 22, 2019

Draft Minutes of the Regular & Organizational Sodus Town Board Meeting held January 8, 2019 in the Sodus Town Court Room 14-16 Mill St. Sodus, NY 14551, commencing at 7:00 PM.

All meetings are open to the public.

Supervisor, Steve LeRoy called the Regular Town Board and Organizational Town Board Meeting to order commencing at 7:00 PM

Board approved the Minutes of the December 11, 2018 and December 27, 20-18.

SUPERVISOR’S REPORT - The December 2017, Yearly 2017, January 2018, February 2018, March 2018, April 2018, May 2018, June 2018, July 2018, August 2018, September 2018, (The October 2018 was manually calculated by Bree Crandell and presented at the November meeting), the November 2018, and the December 2018 Supervisor’s Reports are tabled until Ray Wager’s Office completes their final audit. Note: The Town Auditors currently are doing their yearly audit in the Town Supervisor’s Office hence; delaying Supervisor Clerk Bree Crandell from closing her 2017 books, opening the 2018 books, and printing reports. The books cannot be closed until the final audit is complete.

TOWN CLERK’S REPORT - The Town Clerk’s Reports, Town Clerk’s bank statements for audit and bank register for December 2018 and 2018 Yearly Town Clerk’s report was presented and accepted.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Jim Wood

Roadside Historic Marker Project Coordinator, WARE

Jim Wood shared with the Town Board the roadside historic marker that the Wayne Action for Racial Equality and The Sodus Historical Society would like put up and they are requesting the Town of Sodus Highway Dept. to install the marker.

The Town Board agreed to allow Jim Wood to contact Dale Pickering Highway Superintendent and to also notify Kevin Rooney, County Highway Superintendent to make sure the maker is placed in accordance to their approval and state laws.

Wood also passed out a packet to the entire Town Board including the following information below, with reception dates included: (see pages 3-6)

Ernie Baker- T/Sodus Resident

David Fitch, Beechwood

Baker discussed with the Town Board some questions he had with Camp Beechwood, Fingerlakes Health Center, potential flooding and who pays for it. Supervisor LeRoy answered his questions.

David Fitch discussed with the Board that he would like to take some time soon to talk them and that it should not take more 5 minutes regarding Beechwood. Supervisor LeRoy stated he would set something up for Fitch to come in.

PUBLIC SAFETY/DRAINAGE/ENVIRONMENT COMMITTEE: Councilperson Don Ross, Chair (Fire, Ambulance, Emergency Preparedness) - Councilperson Don Ross shared that the Community Fireworks at Wallington Fire Department went very well. Many in the community donated money to help with the event. In addition, tons of people donated at the Bog-n-Grog, Turkey Raffle, and sent in checks by donation as well. The event turned out very well. A big, “THANK YOU” to everyone who supports the event and the many donations received too.

BUILDINGS AND GROUNDS COMMITTEE: Councilperson Jim Quinn, Chair - (Town Property, Parks, Animal Control, Cemeteries)

CODE ENFORCEMENT REPORT: (Al Hendrikse, Code Enforcement Office) - A- ccept and file the monthly December and 2018 Yearly Code Enforcement Report

CAMP BEECHWOOD-PARKS-CEMETERIES REPORTS:

(Sal Vittozzi-Sodus Town Groundkeeper)

Accepted the monthly December report and Yearly 2018 Camp Beechwood-Parks & Cemeteries written report from Sal Vittozzi, Sodus Town Groundskeeper

DOG CONTROL OFFICER REPORT:

Craig Schwartz- Primary DCO, Shane Martin- Secondary DCO - accepted and filed the monthly December DCO Report and Yearly 2018 DCO report from Craig Schwartz, DCO Officer

PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: Councilperson David LeRoy, Chair - (Highway, Drainage - Deputy Town Supervisor) - accepted and filed the monthly December Highway Report and the 2018 Yearly report from Dale Pickering, Highway Superintendent .

RECREATION COMMITTEE: Councilperson (Councilperson Scott Johnson Chair) (Recreation, Assessor) - Councilperson Scott Johnson shared that Sheila is still out on medical leave. Johnson did state that the new fitness room is open with limited hours for community use.

Assessor’s Report (Nathan Mack, Assessor) - accepted and filed the monthly December and Yearly 2018 Assessor’s Report

ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

- set monthly compensation for 2019 Zoning and Planning Board Members to $ 50.00 per member and $ 55.00 per chairperson

- allow the Supervisor’s Office to perform 2018 year-end budgetary transfers

- pay certain positions on a monthly or bi-weekly schedule

- set the date and time for Town of Sodus Regular Board Meetings to the 2nd Tuesday of each month starting at 7:00 pm and the Month-End Regular Town Board Meeting to the 4th Tuesday of each month starting at 5:00 pm

- set Highway Superintendent’s purchasing authorization to $500.00

- allow designated personnel (with Board approved travel request) to attend Association of Towns Conference in NYC and/or other appropriate educational conferences

- authorized Supervisor LeRoy to sign contract and pay $2, 250.00 to the Senior Citizen Contract and issue payment to the Go Getters

- authorized Supervisor LeRoy to pay Wallington School House $500.00

- authorized Supervisor LeRoy to sign the Joy Community Center Agreement and pay $1,500.00

- authorized Supervisor LeRoy to sign the 2019 American Legion contract for $250.00, which was seconded by Councilperson David LeRoy. Upon roll call the followin

- authorized payment to the Home Meal Service in the amount of $3,000.00

- authorized Supervisor LeRoy to sign the Humane Society Contract

- authorized payment to the Sodus Point Tourism Booth - $1,500.00

- appointed Town Counsel (Katie Villani)

- appointed Town Special Prosecutor (Mathew St. Martin)

- appointed Breynn Crandell as the Town of Sodus Budget Officer for 2019

- appointed Dr. Choudhury as the Town of Sodus Health Officer for a 4 year

- reappointed Sandy Hopkins as Town of Sodus Historian for 2019

- designate the Town of Sodus Bank Depository as Lyons National Bank

- designated the Times of Wayne County as the Official Newspaper for the Town of Sodus

- authorized Town of Sodus Employees to attend Meetings relative to their respective departments

- allowed Elected Officials to attend meetings and Conferences of out of town schools associated with their job responsibilities (prior approval of travel request forms and information must be submitted to the Town Board prior to the meeting) which were seconded by Councilperson David LeRoy. Upon roll call the followi

- set the appointments (as follows) of the Town Board Committees:

(Public Safety Committee: STAC Report)

(Recreation-Environmental Committee: Sodus Recreation Report)

Scott Johnson, Councilperson

Sheila Fisher-Recreation Director

(Building and Grounds Committee: Building Department Report-Camp Beechwood Report-Animal Control Officer Report)

Jim Quinn-Councilperson

Al Hendrikse-Code Enforcement Officer

Sal Vittozzi- Groundskeeper

Craig Schwartz/Shane Martin - Dog Control Officer

(Public Works Committee: Highway Superintendent’s Report)

David LeRoy-Councilperson

Dale Pickering-Highway Superintendent

(Town Hall Committee: Assessor’s Report)

Steve LeRoy, Supervisor

Assessor’s Report- Nathan Mack

- approved the 2019 IRS mileage rate of (58 cents per mile for business miles driven)

- re-appointed Innovation Solutions Corp. to perform regular IT services with the Town of Sodus

- re-appointed Lorraine Diver for 2019 as the Tax Collector, FOIL Officer, Vital Registrar, and Records Officer

CORRESPONDENCE & INFORMATION

- Code Enforcement Agreement adopted

- Nathan Mack reappointed as Sole Assessor

Supervisor LeRoy offered the following resolution for its adoption,

DISCUSSION:

1. Letter from NYS Department of Health regarding a routine inspection of the Town’s water system.

2. Discussion was held on the US Army Corps. Projected Lake Ontario water levels (provided).

3. Discussion on letter from the DEC Office of Commissioner regarding grant award (provided).

4. Discussion was held on the contract for the Sodus Town Groundskeeper.

Meeting adjourned at 7:51 PM