Meetings
Sodus Town Board Meeting May 26, 2020
The Sodus Town Board Meeting, held via video-conference, was called to order, followed by a discussion of the RFP for demolition of portions of the old Highway Barn.
A single bid was submitted by Road Tek, but did not meet the specifications as outlined. The Board approved a motion to reject this as a non-qualifying bid. The Board next adopted a resolution approving the monthly expenditures.
Next, the Board approved the hiring of Barton and Loguidice for the Capital Bridge Project on the School Street Bridge in the amount of $191,000.00.
The Board discussed the request by David Gitsis to have an easement on Town property in order to install a gravel driveway. After research into the property, it was determined that this space is designated as park land, and as such, the Board does not have the authority to grant the easement, it would require NYS Legislature approval. Following discussion, the Board finally decided to reject the request so as not to set a precedent for additional such requests; the Board position is that individual may seek the NYS Legislature approval directly, should he choose to do so.
Next, a motion to approve the purchase of a tarp cover for the 2013 Western Star Truck (newly-purchased replacement vehicle) in the amount of $3,088.59 was approved.
The Board approved a contract with Williamson Law Book Support in the amount of $1,080.00.
The Board discussed a complaint they received regarding the Town Boat launch not being handicap accessible. Members will investigate the options and take action at the subsequent meeting.
The next meeting of the Sodus Town Board is scheduled for June 16th at 5:00; this reflects a change from the typical schedule.
By Casey Carpenter
