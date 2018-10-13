Sodus Town Board - Oct 9, 2018

The meeting was called to order by Supervisor LeRoy at 7:00PM.

The minutes from the following meetings were approved and accepted: Regular Board Meeting, September 11, 2018; Budget Workshop, September 18, 2018; Month End Meeting, September 25, 2018; Budget Workshop, October 2, 2018.

The Town Clerk’s Report was approved and accepted.

The Resolution to Approve Bills was accepted.

The first scheduled speakers, Tom and Katherine Watson, discussed with the board their issue with black water from their well, noting they need to change their filters every two weeks. The Watsons, residents of South Geneva Road, stated this has been happening for the past two years, and not just with blasts from the quarry, and that they’ve made multiple complaints since 2016. They also noted they need to purchase and bring in drinking water, as they currently cannot use water from their well. During the discussion, Code Enforcement Officer Al Hendricks noted that part of the quarry plan was it was supposed to test all wells before and after operation; the Watsons confirmed their well was only tested in June 2016, after the quarry had been in operation, and not before. Supervisor LeRoy confirmed that Mike Virts had stated that if the quarry caused any problems, he would personally take care of these. Al Hendricks noted that according to the permit from the DEC, Mr. Virts is responsible for this, and if it cannot be repaired, municipal water must be brought to those affected at his cost. Al Hendricks noted he would call the DEC the following day to get things started. Other audience members contributed to the discussion, noting issues with the quarry’s hours of operation, and stated they had also been to the zoning board meeting to discuss the issues, where they were told to bring their issues to the elected officials. It was noted that a special permit application was submitted to the town by the quarry looking to extend their hours of operation, which had been tabled by the zoning board due to the water issues brought to their attention. Al Hendricks noted during the discussion that the Town Board can ask the zoning board to revoke the permit if action is not taken swiftly.

At 7:48PM, the board held the public hearing (originally scheduled for 7:15PM) on Local Law No. 02 of 2018 to override the tax levy limit. Town Clerk Lori Diver read the hearing notice; it was explained that this authorizes the board to adopt a budget in excess of the limits specified in local law. Supervisor LeRoy asked for comments from the audience during the hearing. Mr. Thurston asked if this was for taxes to go up; Supervisor LeRoy explained that it allows them to exceed the 2% tax cap as needed, but noted it had not been done before, despite the authorization being in place. Supervisor LeRoy also noted that in thirteen years, the tax rate had gone up by about thirty cents, and that if they exceed the cap without the resolution there is a strict penalty.

Following the hearing, the next scheduled speaker, Mr. Jim Cudney, spoke regarding his own issues with quarry operations. He asked Code Enforcement Officer Al Hendricks how long the quarry’s permit is good for, who noted it is good for one year and automatically renewed unless there are issues. Mr. Cudney asked about the protocol and repercussions if the agreement is breached. Al Hendricks noted the zoning board could pull the permit and noted that the only complaint he had received was the overrun of hours, which he had notified Mike Virts of and explained he would need an application to extend these hours. Mr. Cudney asked again about repercussions; during the discussion, Al Hendricks stated he had held off on doing anything regarding this because the matter was going before the zoning board for a special permit (which was tabled at the zoning board meeting). Other audience members also contributed to the discussion, noting they had records of the trucks from the quarry. Mr. Cudney also shared emails he had written to the DEC and to the quarry in which he inquired as to the tons of material that could be produced, the number of trucks per hour, and the blasts per year, and explained the math he had done showing the quarry was over the limits. Mr. Cudney also brought in a large rock chunk that he had found in the road and noted his concerns over safety. Supervisor LeRoy said he did not realize the issues were this bad, and asked Al Hendricks if the board could pull the quarry’s permit, who said the town board could ask the zoning board to pull it. Supervisor LeRoy noted that it was his feeling this should happen, with all the issues to be addressed. The board made a motion to pass a resolution to ask the Sodus Town Zoning Board to consider pulling the permit because of the issues Mr. Cudney brought to the board’s attention, and the motion carried unanimously.

During the Public Comments portion of the meeting:

Public Safety Committee (Councilman Don Ross): no report was given as Councilman Ross was absent from the meeting.

Building and Grounds Committee (Councilman James Quinn): The Building Department Report from Al Hendricks was accepted by the board; the Camp Beechwood Report was accepted by the board, and Supervisor LeRoy noted Sal Vittozzi is doing a great job; the Animal Control Officer Report was accepted.

Public Works Committee (Councilman David LeRoy): Highway Superintendent’s Report was accepted, and Councilman LeRoy discussed with Supervisor LeRoy mowing, and noted he believes the roof repair has been completed.

Recreation/Environmental Committee (Councilman Scott Johnson): There was no Sodus Recreation Report, and the Assessor’s Report was accepted by the board. It was also noted that Nathan Mack, town assessor, was appointed the President of the Assessor’s Association of Wayne County.

Under Correspondence and Information:

Relation to South Geneva Water District Construction: Resolution increasing the budget line for “Miscellaneous Expenses” by $250.00 was approved by the board.

Resolution reaffirming the Town’s position with respect to the amount of employer contribution to employee health insurance: Supervisor LeRoy explained this was done in 2012, and not recorded, so the motion was carried to reaffirm this.

Resolution adopting Local Law No. 02 of the Year 2018 to Override the Tax Levy Limit Established in General Municipal 3-C was approved.

Motion authorizing Supervisor to sign State Environmental Quality Review form relative to T-Hanger project proposed by the Williamson-Sodus Airport was carried.

Set date for Public Hearing to adopt the 2019 Budget and advertise the same: Supervisor LeRoy noted this is typically done prior to an election so the public has a chance to review first, but as there is no local election this year, it did not need to be. The date was set for the next board meeting, November 13, at 7:15PM.

Decision on health insurance contribution for both union and non-union employees: Supervisor LeRoy explained the 5% issue, and the board decided to leave it as-is, so no action was needed.

Motion authorizing Rob Locke to assist Town Clerk with 2018 tax collection (not to exceed 115 hours): motion carried.

Discussion Items:

Supervisor LeRoy was asked to announce that the Sodus Rehab and Nursing Center will be hosting a Trunk and Treat on Sunday, October 28th, from 2-4PM. Town Clerk Lori Diver explained this would be a safe place to go trick or treating for kids.

Under FYI:

Minutes of Zoning and/or Planning Board Meetings were provided.

Monthly report from Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was provided.

Letter from Julie Daniels was provided.

Prior to adjournment, audience member Mr. Thurston asked when they would be able to walk their dog at the Girl Scout camp; Supervisor LeRoy outlined where residents can currently walk. Another audience member noted that the state police had said to stay out of the orchards currently as well.

The meeting adjourned at 8:42PM.