Sodus Town Board. Sept. 15, 2021

The Sodus Town Board meeting began as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and Roll Call. Next, the Board approved minutes from the previous meetings (August 10-Regular, August 26-Months End).

The Board then approved a motion to approve resolution to pay the monthly expenditures.

There were no Public Comments made.

Councilman David LeRoy provided the Board with a brief update on the Town Barn construction which is nearly complete; he noted some concerns with charges set by LaBella for engineering services. There were also a few errors within the completed project as well.

Code Enforcement noted 33 permits were granted and 34 inspections completed.

The Summer Recreation program was reviewed with 125 participants and 40 evening soccer participants.

Camp Beechwood Groundskeeper Sal Vittozzi shared with the Board the multiple projects in the park, including Trailworks installing fencing along the bluff edge near the lakeshore.

Councilman Don Ross raised a safety concern about large rocks that were placed at the Town Boat Launch by a private individual; the Board will follow up with this matter as it is a hazard.

Supervisor Scott Johnson thanked members of the Food Truck Committee for their work on the community events this summer.

The Board approved a motion to set Public Hearing/Budget Workshop/Special Town Board Meeting for September 30th for Local Law 3-2021 (Tax Cap Override).

The Board approved 3 extensions on its Temporary Certificate of Occupancy for the new Town Barn (July 17, 2021-October 14, 2021).

Finally, the Board approved a motion to enter into Executive Session to discuss a personnel issue with a particular employee.

By Casey Carpenter