Sodus Town Meeting 1/14/20

The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance and Roll Call.

Wayne County Clerk Michael Jankowski administered the Oaths of Office to the following incoming Town officers: Scott Johnson (Town Supervisor), Lori Diver (Town Clerk), John Faulks (Town Councilman), Chris Tertinek (Town Councilman), Dale Pickering (Highway Superintendent).

The Board began a portion of the Organizational Meeting, mostly remaining to standard operating procedures.

Councilman Don Ross raised the topic of accountability for the multiple charitable contributions that the Town makes; the Board approved a motion to set a stipulation that charities will provide some sort of annual accounting report to the Board.

Public Hearing for a Local Law rescinding Local Law No. 1-2019 relating to the override of the tax levy limit for fiscal year 2020. The Public Hearing was closed without input.

Supervisor Johnson noted that during the past two weeks, the members of the Board have worked very well together and to help him become acclimated to his new position; he expressed his gratitude.

The Organizational Meeting component was then completed without detraction from planned items. The Times of Wayne County was appointed the official newspaper for the Town of Sodus.

The Board then moved to Regular Agenda items. Supervisor Johnson, Deputy Supervisor Leroy, and Town Clerk Diver were authorized to sign new signature cards for Town of Sodus bank accounts.

The Board approved the Town of Sodus Court Audit as completed by David Leroy.

The Board approved a resolution to hire Steve Wickman as per-diem part-time plow and snow operator at an hourly rate of $18.07.

The Board adopted resolution Local Law 1-2020 Rescinding Local Law No. 1-2019 Relating To The Override Of The Tax Levy Limit For Fiscal Year 2020 Pursuant to General Municipal Law 3-c.

The Board approved Supervisor Johnson to sign the advance copy of the final over/under Engineering Amendment as required by Rural Development as part of the South Geneva Water District; this reduces the Town contract amount to $45,177.50. The Board approved a motion to authorize Supervisor Johnson to sign “Proof of Loss” from Selective Insurance regarding the Highway Barn fire.

The Board set interview dates for Town of Sodus Zoning and Planning Board Ad-Hoc applicants for 6pm on January 28th. Town Budget Officer Bree Crandell discussed monthly workday reporting with newly elected officials.

The next Special Town Board Meeting, including yearly and monthly reports, will be held January 23 at 4:00 pm.

By Casey Carpenter