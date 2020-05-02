Sodus Town Meeting   April 28, 2020

The Sodus Town Meeting was started with the passage of a resolution to authorize payment of Abstract #8 to pay the bills owed by the Town.

The Board next approved an agreement between the Town of Sodus and David Gitsis (7310 Route 14) to grant a temporary license allowing Gitsis a temporary easement to restore the breakwall on an adjacent Town Parcel. The Board clarified it is for this addresses only, the breakwall, and not the gravel driveway, which would require additional motions.

Next, the Board engaged in a discussion with Craig Wollesen regarding a sinkhole that has appeared on his property last fall that he would like addressed due to safety concerns. Dale Pickering stated that he will have a new stake-out completed this week and make plans to dig up the pipe, determine the issue, and correct it.

The Board approved a 30-day liquor license waiver to the Williamson Driftriders Snowmobile Club after Code Enforcement investigations found no open violations with either the address or the Club itself.

The Board then discussed the location for the new Town Barn, including all the utility concerns for a structure built on Allen Road; the Board ultimately decided to locate the new Town Barn at Rotterdam Rd. The Board then approved an Architectural and Engineering Agreement with LaBella Associates, PC for the design of the Town Barn.

Next, the topic of the Town Barn and necessary preparation for upcoming demolition including the removal of the roof and putting out to bid for the part of this task. It was then noted that, while the project may not exceed the $20,000 threshold for the bidding process, it may also be determined that hazardous materials (i.e. asbestos) made be contained within the roof which would significantly increase the cost of the project.

The Board decided to take no action at this time until an inspection of the roof was completed.

Likewise, the Board tabled action to approve the formal agreement with LaBella Associates, PC, as there are still a few minor details to work out.

Dale Pickering shared with the Board that the County will be working on Ridge Road, near Creekside Circle, causing the road to be closed from May 11th through the middle of October. The Board discussed the likely detour route and suggestions for improving visibility and other measures such as signage to ensure safety.

Pickering additionally discussed plans the following day to empty the contents of the Town Barn lost to the fire, with hopes to salvage anything of value. He was asked if he had any knowledge about plans to address the potholes on Route 104; He described the work that the State plans to do including grading and resurfacing.

Supervisor Scott Johnson mentioned the most recent instance of vandalism at Camp Beechwood; he noted that those involved were apprehended and will repaint what they damaged. He looks forward to an end of the vandalism so that the park can get the attention that it needs.

The Board approved a motion to seek serial bonds to finance the construction of the new highway garage; additionally, they approved advertising the Bond Resolution.

Finally, the Board approved the advertisement of the Permissive Referendum. The meeting was adjourned.

By Casey Carpenter