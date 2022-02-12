Sodus Town meeting Feb. 8, 2022

The Sodus Town board meeting began as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and Roll Call.

First order of business was the opening of bids for the Herriman floating dock; no bids were received.

Next, the Board approved minutes from the previous meeting (November 9-Regular, November 30-Regular) and approved the monthly expenditures.

There was discussion of postponing the Town revaluation to 2023 due to low staffing at this time; the Board approved.

A citizen residing on Brick Church Road raised a number of concerns with the Lancaster Trucking installation near his property; he noted a number of concerns that were cause for the Board to consider whether the parameters of the Special Use permit are being upheld. The issue will be returned to the Zoning Board.

The Camp Beechwood report noted a recent controlled burn of brush that had been collected in the old pool. Planning for the upcoming camping season has started.

The Salt Barn was discussed, pertaining to the site planning needs. Supervisor Scott Johnson was authorized to sign a contract with MRB to complete the site plan only.

The Board then moved on to New Business by adopting a resolution for Federal-Aid Local Project Inter Municipal Agreement with Wayne County regarding the School St. Bridge Project. A quote from Alternative Technology for a new server for the town offices was accepted.

Finally, the Board approved two annually-required items:

- Retention and Disposition Schedule for New York Local Government Records LGS-1 schedule

- NYS LGS-1 as the Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) documents to the public upon request.

By Casey C. Carpenter