February 12th 2021, Friday
Sodus Town Meeting Feb. 9, 2021

by WayneTimes.com
February 12, 2021

 The Sodus Town Board meeting was opened as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call .

The Board approved the Supervisor’s monthly report, Town Clerk’s monthly and yearly report, and resolved to approve the bills for the previous month. 

The Board was presented with the Recreation report noting that the upcoming “Virtual Staycation” where arts and crafts activities will be available for students during the upcoming school break. The Camp Beechwood monthly report was reviewed, with mention made to how busy the park has been this winter with winter sport enthusiasts and families having winter fires. 

Another Eagle Scout project is planned for the park to include resting benches on the trails. Two incidents required intervention by the Dog Control Officer this month.

The Board then approved a series of appointments:

 Re-appoint Dennis Grabb as Chairman with the Planning Board,  John Bernhard as full Planning Board Member, Re-appoint Chris Hoot as Ad-Hoc on the Planning Board,  David Johnson as Ad-Hoc on the Zoning Board, Re-appoint Sal Vittozzi as Ad-Hoc on the Zoning Board, Donald Buchwald to the Board of Assessment Review,  Bud Bristol to the Board of Assessment Review. 

 The Board authorized the USDA to access right of ways and Town properties for the purpose of identifying possible populations of European Cherry Fruit Fly. 

The Board entered into an agreement with Wayne County Soil and Water for the 2021 Weed Harvesting Program.  The Board authorized Supervisor Scott Johnson to sign an easement with RG&E and approved a payment of $990.00 to RG&E ($240.00-Easement, $750.00-Administrative Cost).  A Public Hearing  Local Law No. 1-2021 to rescind Local Law No. 5-2020 Tax Cap was scheduled for February 25th, 2021 at 4:30 PM.  The next meeting of the Sodus Town Board is scheduled for February 9th at 6:30.

By Casey Carpenter

Local Weather

