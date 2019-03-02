Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 1st 2020, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Sodus Town Meeting    February 26, 2019

by WayneTimes.com
March 2, 2019

DRAFT MINUTES - Month End meeting

Minutes of the Regular Month End Sodus Town Board Meeting held February 26, 2019 in the, “Upstairs Conference Room”, commencing at 5:00 PM located at 14-16 Mill St. Sodus, NY  14551.

Sodus Town Board Meetings are open to the public.

Supervisor Steven LeRoy called the Month End Town Board Meeting to order commencing at 5:00 PM.  

Bills were paid 

General              055-088 $      14,138.86

Highway                052-065 $      54,616.34

Special Districts           020-024 $    299,973.00

Water District 11          014-014 $        2,784.00

Trust & Agency   003-005 $      27,023.58

  GRAND TOTAL:  $    398,535.78

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Councilperson Scott Johnson motioned to enter into Executive Session at 5:10 PM to discuss a personnel issue relative to a particular person and potential litigation was seconded by Councilperson David LeRoy.  Upon roll call the following votes were heard, Supervisor Steven LeRoy, aye; David LeRoy, aye; Quinn, aye; Ross, absent; Johnson, aye.  Motion carried. 

Councilperson Jim Quinn motioned to exit out of Executive Session and enter into Regular Session at 6:33 PM was seconded by Councilperson David LeRoy.  Upon roll call the following votes were heard, Supervisor Steven LeRoy, aye; David LeRoy, aye; Quinn, aye; Ross, absent; Johnson, aye.  Motion carried. 

Meeting adjourned at 6:34 PM

 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Pope, Mazie E.

LYONS: Age 90, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 2 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Rose Cemetery on Route 414 in Rose, NY. For those wishing, memorials may be made to the Wayne County Nursing […]

Read More
Dodson, Martha Elizabeth

LYONS: Martha Elizabeth Dodson, 73, went home to the lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the DeMay Living Center. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 11 AM at the South Lyons Cemetery with the Rev. Mack H. Smith Jr. officiating. For those wishing, memorials may […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square