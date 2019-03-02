Sodus Town Meeting    February 26, 2019

DRAFT MINUTES - Month End meeting

Minutes of the Regular Month End Sodus Town Board Meeting held February 26, 2019 in the, “Upstairs Conference Room”, commencing at 5:00 PM located at 14-16 Mill St. Sodus, NY 14551.

Sodus Town Board Meetings are open to the public.

Supervisor Steven LeRoy called the Month End Town Board Meeting to order commencing at 5:00 PM.

Bills were paid

General 055-088 $ 14,138.86

Highway 052-065 $ 54,616.34

Special Districts 020-024 $ 299,973.00

Water District 11 014-014 $ 2,784.00

Trust & Agency 003-005 $ 27,023.58

GRAND TOTAL: $ 398,535.78

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Councilperson Scott Johnson motioned to enter into Executive Session at 5:10 PM to discuss a personnel issue relative to a particular person and potential litigation was seconded by Councilperson David LeRoy. Upon roll call the following votes were heard, Supervisor Steven LeRoy, aye; David LeRoy, aye; Quinn, aye; Ross, absent; Johnson, aye. Motion carried.

Councilperson Jim Quinn motioned to exit out of Executive Session and enter into Regular Session at 6:33 PM was seconded by Councilperson David LeRoy. Upon roll call the following votes were heard, Supervisor Steven LeRoy, aye; David LeRoy, aye; Quinn, aye; Ross, absent; Johnson, aye. Motion carried.

Meeting adjourned at 6:34 PM