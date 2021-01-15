Sodus Town Meeting Jan. 12, 2021

The Sodus Town Board meeting was opened as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call.

A Public Hearing for Local Law 1-2021 to rescind Local Law No. 5 of the year 2020 relating to the override of the tax levy limit for fiscal year 2021 was then opened and closed without comment.

The Board approved the Supervisor’s monthly report, Town Clerk’s monthly and yearly report, and resolved to approve the bills for the previous month.

Sheila Fisher presented the Board with the Recreation yearly report noting that the beginning of the year was successful with basketball leagues and indoor soccer, although it was cut short due to COVID-19.

The Camp Beachwood monthly report was reviewed, with mention made to reduced camping and increased fishing due to increased creek water levels. There was discussion of fund-raising possibilities for projects in the park.

Dale Pickering provided the Board with an update to the Town Barn which has seen significant progress.

Two incidents required intervention by the Dog Control Officer this month.

The Board officially adopted Local Law 1-2021.

Next, they approved to hire Gary Barnow to assist with the balancing and reconciling of accounts at a rate of $35.00 per hour plus mileage on an as needed basis.

The Board re-appointed Donald Buchwald and Mary Jane Mumby to the Board of Assessment Review from 10/1/2020 to 09/30/2025.

The Board then moved to its Organizational Meeting and approved a variety of annual items including:

- Setting monthly compensation amount for Zoning and Planning Board Members (50.00 + 55.00 chair)

- Authorization to perform 2021 year-end budgetary transfers

- Authorize Supervisor to sign rental agreement with Village of Sodus ($1987.80 per month)

- Authorization to sign Senior Citizen Contract and issue payment ($2250.00 for Go Getters)

- Authorization to sign Joy Community Center Agreement ($1500.00)

- Authorize payment to American Legion ($250.00)

- Authorization of payment to Home Meal Service ($3000.00)

-Authorization of payment to Sodus Point Tourism Booth ($1500.00)

-Adopt 2021 Standard Mileage Rate (56 cents per mile for business miles driven)

- Next meeting of the Sodus Town Board is scheduled for February 9th at 6:30.

By Casey Carpenter