Sodus Town Meeting July 14, 2020

The Sodus Town Meeting offered both in-person with social distancing and virtual option, and was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Supervisor Scott Johnson opened a Public Hearing to consider proposed Addendum No. 2 to the Amended and Restated Lease to the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority. There were no Public Comments and the Public Hearing was closed.

The Board approved the Supervisor’s Report and Town Clerk’s Report for the previous month, as well as approving recent expenditures.

Judge Putnam requested of the Board the hiring of two court deputies; he cited COVID-19 restrictions as placing a burden on the court including an extremely long docket waiting list. The Board approved the measure.

Next, the Board received a briefing on the plans for the upcoming Wayne County bicentennial celebration by members of the Historical Society (Sandy Hamilton, Steve Heald) and Town Historian Sandy Hopkins. They outlined many potential projects and planned activities ranging in many topics including County formation & naming, agricultural industry & history, recreational opportunities through the years, and many others. The Board was encouraged to begin considering how the Town would like to be involved and historically represented during the Bicentennial.

The Board then moved on to new business, beginning with adopting Addendum No. 2, the amended and restated lease to the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority.

Next, the Board accepted the Map, Plan and Report from MRB Group Engineering regarding the Regional Water Tank Project.

The Board then engaged in an extensive preliminary discussion of the new Solar Law draft, including considerations about structure and safety, community values regarding the importance of agricultural land, and the function of PILOT agreements.

The Board approved the Sodus Town Cleanup for Saturday – Sunday August 22nd & August 23rd 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM. This will likely also include electronics disposal for a period of 4 hours.

The Board authorized Town legal counsel to investigate creating a form for annual reporting of use of Board donations to local organizations. The Board discussed the need to update the courtroom/ Board meeting room with improved audio equipment and air conditioning units.

By Casey Carpenter