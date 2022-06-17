Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 17th 2022, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Sodus Town Meeting June 14, 2022

by WayneTimes.com
June 17, 2022

The Sodus Town Meeting  began its Public Session as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and Roll Call.  The Board approved the minutes of its previous meetings (5/10-Regular, 5/26 Month End).  

Supervisor Scott Johnson reviewed the Assessors Report and noted that notices will be sent out to residents in the mail shortly.  Sal Vittozzi provided the Beechwood Report, noting work being completed on the new John Faulks Memorial Pavilion and anticipated bridge building project.  

The meeting moved on to department reports with Councilman David Leroy who provided information on the Salt Barn and LED Street Lighting projects which are progressing slowly, due to multiple reasons.  

There was a discussion of the Joy Schoolhouse which is coming into disrepair; the Supervisor will look for assistance from local legislators for possible funding support options. 

 There was a conversation regarding the status of the Sodus Town Ambulance Corps and how this interplays with the greater ambulance services across the county.  There was a discussion of particular properties in need of remediation/clean-up; the Board will focus attention to this in coming months.

The Board agreed to have a presence in the Reliant Credit Union “Moore Than a Race” event.  

They approved a motion to accept Frankie Gahr as the Code Enforcement  Officer (20 hours per week, $21.00 per hour), as well as the purchase of a new computer for his position.  

The Board then went into Executive Session to discuss a personnel issue regarding a particular person.

The next meeting of the Sodus Town Board will be Tuesday, July 12th at 6:30

By Casey C. Carpenter 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Fisher, Patricia Mae

LYONS/FREMONT, MI: Patricia Mae Fisher, age 91, of Fremont went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Regency at Fremont. Pat was born on August 8, 1930, in Sodus, New York, to Hulon and Ruby (Allen) Lester and married Harold A Fisher on October 9, 1979. Pat retired as a […]

Read More
Pratt, Stephen L.

PALMYRA/MACEDON: Died on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the age of 69. Family and friends are invited to call from 12 (noon) to 2pm on Monday, June 20 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Graveside committal prayers will follow at 2pm in Palmyra Village Cemetery. Please consider donations […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square