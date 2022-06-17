Sodus Town Meeting June 14, 2022

The Sodus Town Meeting began its Public Session as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance and Roll Call. The Board approved the minutes of its previous meetings (5/10-Regular, 5/26 Month End).

Supervisor Scott Johnson reviewed the Assessors Report and noted that notices will be sent out to residents in the mail shortly. Sal Vittozzi provided the Beechwood Report, noting work being completed on the new John Faulks Memorial Pavilion and anticipated bridge building project.

The meeting moved on to department reports with Councilman David Leroy who provided information on the Salt Barn and LED Street Lighting projects which are progressing slowly, due to multiple reasons.

There was a discussion of the Joy Schoolhouse which is coming into disrepair; the Supervisor will look for assistance from local legislators for possible funding support options.

There was a conversation regarding the status of the Sodus Town Ambulance Corps and how this interplays with the greater ambulance services across the county. There was a discussion of particular properties in need of remediation/clean-up; the Board will focus attention to this in coming months.

The Board agreed to have a presence in the Reliant Credit Union “Moore Than a Race” event.

They approved a motion to accept Frankie Gahr as the Code Enforcement Officer (20 hours per week, $21.00 per hour), as well as the purchase of a new computer for his position.

The Board then went into Executive Session to discuss a personnel issue regarding a particular person.

The next meeting of the Sodus Town Board will be Tuesday, July 12th at 6:30

By Casey C. Carpenter