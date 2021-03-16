Sodus Town Meeting March 9, 2021

Highway Barn rebuilding progresses The Sodus Town meeting opened as usual with the Pledge Allegiance and Roll Call. The Board accepted the Supervisor’s monthly report, Town Clerk’s monthly & yearly reports, as well as the minutes of the previous meetings (February 9-Regular, February 25-Month End). The Tax Collection Report was accepted, noting that revenues are approximately $200,000 less than the previous years. The Board then approved the monthly expenditures.

Dale Pickering provided the Highway Superintendent’s monthly report. The Highway barn construction continues with projected completion by mid-April.

Sodus Recreation monthly report was reviewed noting the success of the February Break “Stay-cation” with 38 participants. Sheila Fisher brought up ideas for modifications to the traditional Sodus Summer Recreation programs, including moving locations and/or use augmented facilities such as large tents. Discussion of a scavenger hunt at Beechwood as a replacement for the Easter Egg hunt.

The Assessor’s monthly report noted the processing of exemption applications this month. The Level of Assessment has been determined to be 92%. Sal Vittozzi presented the Camp Beechwood monthly report noting some expansion of hours at the park and continued high usage of the park for cross country skiing. Kimberly Terasaski requested that she and her crew use the Beechwood Park for a horror film; the Board was in agreement with the idea.

Flood Damage Prevention report was accepted noting no significant changes in the lake levels. The Board approved the Sodus Bay Historical Society to apply for grant funding for exterior repairs of the museum building and lighthouse tower. Next the Board authorized the Sodus Bay Historical Society to apply for a historical marker at the old lighthouse. They authorized Supervisor Scott Johnson to write letters of support.

The Board approved the reappointment of Mary Zonneville and Ken Eastly to the Zoning Board. The Board approved the reappointment of Kim Buell, Steven Zonneville, John Hayslip, and Don Buchwald to the Planning Board. Then the Board approved the Public Employer Health Emergency Plan for the Town of Sodus. The Town will take out a loan in the amount of $111,761.60 and begin making payments for a new John Deere 6105 Tractor. The Board engaged in a discussion regarding the “Town Park Law”; the item will require additional discussion prior to a formal proposal. The meeting was then adjourned. Next Regular scheduled meeting of the Sodus Town Board is April 13th at 6:30 pm.

By Casey Carpenter