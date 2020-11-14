Sodus Town Meeting November 10, 2020

The Sodus Town Board meeting, offered both in-person with social distancing and virtually, was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and Roll Call.

The Board then accepted the Supervisor’s Report and the Town Clerk’s Report, then approved monthly expenditures.

During Public Comments, John Hayslip (Zoning Board Association) presented the Board with an application they had received for a billboard on Route 104, noting that currently the Town Code does not have a regulation set for billboards, only for “signs” which have a size limit. Mike Green, the applicant, clarified the size of the proposed structure, which would require a variance.

Under the advisement of the Town Attorney, the request for a variance was returned to the Zoning Board Association for final determination. There was discussion of a citizen communication inquiring about being added into an existing water district. The Town Attorney will follow up with MRB as to particular questions about the water district boundaries.

The Sodus Recreation Report, noted that they will continue to improve the website to encourage virtual participation.

Also, a donation of $1920 was received from the Grey Family, for usage in registration costs for families that express need.

The Beachwood Report, presented by Councilman John Faulks, which noted October to be busy, with scouting groups having weekend camping trips this month. With the exception of a single act of vandalism, it was mostly a successful month at the park. The Board approved the Report.

Animal Control reported 5 incidents requiring intervention, 4 loose dogs and 1 aggressive dog.

Councilman Chris Tertinek reviewed the current Lake Ontario water levels, which have dropped 4 inches this past month.

The Board then moved to New Business with the approval of the sale of a small lot of Town land for a garden.

Next, the Board approved the advertisement of a Permissive Referendum for the sale of the lot.

The Board then approved the Amended and Reinstated Agreement for the Regional Water Project, citing very minor changes.

A motion for an out of district water usage agreement was approved.

Next, the Board discussed a petition for public water at a Buerman Road address; the Board approved the petition contingent on the application meeting certain criteria.

Finally, there was brief discussion of the Town employees independently sponsoring a family for the holiday season.

The next meeting of the Sodus Town Board will be on December 8th at 6:30 pm

By Casey Carpenter