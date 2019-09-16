Sodus Town meeting, Sept. 10, 2019

A Sodus Town Board Meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance and Roll Call on September 10, 2019.

The Board accepted the minutes of the previous meeting dated 8/13 and the Month End meeting dated 8/27. The Supervisor’s Report and Town Clerk’s Report were accepted as submitted.

The Board then resolved to approve the Bills. There were no participants during Public Comment.

Board Member Scott Johnson reviewed the wrap-up to the Summer Recreation programs. Sheila Fisher cited that 337 total enrolled kids this season reflected an increase over previous years.

Don Ross presented the Public Safety Report, noting the recent Bog and Grog Event at Wallington Fire Hall showed lower attendance, likely due to local competition of similar events. Ross also mentioned the upcoming Smoking Up the Center for the Sodus Center Fire Hall.

Councilman Jim Quinn presented the Camp Beachwood Report citing lots of recent work and how nice the park looks at this time.

Supervisor Leroy stated that he had been in touch with the State again, “respectfully hounding” for the promised work on electric and surveillance equipment at Beachwood.

The recently-completed Dog Census resulted in the gathering of $7200 in licencing fees in 6 weeks, this being the first census of this type in 15 years.

Town Highway Superintendent Dale Pickering mentioned a recent in-kind projects with Arcadia, Williamson, and Lyons. He additionally mentioned being approached by Wayne County Soil & Water to lend labor support to the installation of informational kiosks at each boat launch.

The Board moved to adopt Resolution #2 9-2019 authorizing attorney Tony Villani to make an application to the Supreme Court of the State of New York for approval of settlement with Sodus Properties LLC; this is relative to the assessment for the years 2018-2029 for the premises located at 6877 Lake Road (Old Sodus Fruit Farm).

The Board adopted Resolution #3 9-2019 waiving marriage fees for active military personnel, modelled after a similar State action. The board adopted a motion to authorize Highway Superintendent Pickering to surplus 3 floating dock sections and put them in the auction.

The Board presented a letter from legal council to Mr. and Mrs. Reynolds regarding possible purchase of property on Rotterdam Road to the Town of Sodus. The next Town Board Meeting is scheduled for 10/8/2019 at 7:00 pm.

