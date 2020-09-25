Sodus Town Meeting - Sept. 22, 2020

The Sodus Town End of Month meeting was called to order as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Board adopted a resolution to approve expenses for Abstract # 17.

The Board then engaged in a brief discussion about certification fees and NY Public Health Law, in order to determine if it is possible for the Town to set some of its own rates. It was determined that these fees are set by New York State and as such are not subject to change, even through the adoption of a Local Law.

Next was discussion of the Town’s cell phone data plan for town-owned phones. The recent bills have increased at a very high rate due to the use of the trail cameras at Beechwood, which download about 12,000 pictures per month. As a temporary measure, the Board approved increasing Sal Vittozzi’s phone plan to unlimited data. The Board does intend to revisit the topic and consider other, more permanent options for the security system, as it has been a useful tool in disrupting the cycle of vandalism in the park.

The Board next approved a motion to adopt a resolution regarding 7441 Ridge Rd.

Then was the scheduling of the 2021 Budget Workshop, which caused mention of the uncertain budgetary times and the impact this has on the development of a budget. The Board will move forward to create a tentative budget that will be based on the previous expense levels, with the understanding that this may need to be altered prior to official adoption by the Board.

The Board then approved the advertising of a Special Board Meeting to present the budget; this meeting is scheduled for October 2nd at 9:30 AM.

There was discussion of a recent contact by LaBella & Associates who cited the need to review the general contractor bids due to the closeness of bid amounts across 3 companies; this permission was granted.

The Board then finally approved to advertise for a Special Board Meeting to approve the winning bid; this meeting was scheduled for September 28th at 9:30 AM . The meeting was then adjourned.

By Casey Carpenter