Sodus Town Meeting - Sept. 8, 2020

The Sodus Recreation Report, presented by Sheila Fisher, noted that at the current time, there are no programs running, due to COVID-19 restrictions. This may change as the school sports situation becomes more clear. The Board approved the Report.

Next was the Beachwood Report, presented by Councilman John Faulks, which noted August to be incredibly busy, averaging 40 campers on weekend nights and 10 during the week. With the exception of small acts of vandalism, and the theft of two trail cameras, it was mostly a successful month at the park.

The Board approved to reimburse Sal Vittozzi for his recent purchase of replacement cameras. The Board approved the Report and had an additional discussion about the possibility of adding a gate at the Beechwood entrance to reduce nighttime trespassing on the property; they will continue to look into this before taking action.

The Assessor’s Report was reviewed making mention of school tax bills being sent in the mail, and frequent phone calls with questions about school taxes.

They continue to log data for the Regional Water Tank Project and expect to be completed by the end of the month.

The Board discussed and agreed to create a Conflict of Interest Form for Board Members to complete.

Animal Control reported a few instances of unruly and loose dogs this month.

Councilman Chris Tertinek reviewed the current Lake Ontario water levels, which have dropped 6 inches this past month.

The Board approved a motion to advertise for a Public Hearing October 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM regarding Local Law for Solar.

Next the Board continued with a discussion on Harriman Park. Since the park is located in Sodus Point, members of the Board questioned the value of the park to the Town. Citing upkeep, maintenance, and frequent complaints, the Board settled upon approaching the Sodus Point Board about their interest in a possible transfer of ownership.

Finally, it was reported that the State Comptroller’s Office has informed the Town legal team that the Town is not authorized to accept donations for Beechwood; it would have to go through a separate committee.

The bids for the Highway Barn will be opened on September 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM. The Board set budget meetings for September, with the understanding that these are likely tentative budgets due to the current financial crisis caused by the pandemic.

The next meeting of the Sodus Town Board will be on October 13th at 6:30 pm

By Casey Carpenter