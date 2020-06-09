Sodus Town Special Meeting   June 4, 2020

The meeting was opened with the Board approving a resolution to send to publication a Bid Notice on the demolition of the old Town Barn; bids will be due on June 24th by 2pm.

Next, the Board considered whether to begin a Phase II (Environmental) Investigation of the building grounds.

Amy Kendall explained that this process may be costly and perhaps not necessary; the primary concerning element of the property are underground petroleum tanks, but these have been registered as “closed” by the DEC. She will review the bond documents and report back to the Board. The item was officially tabled.

Supervisor Scott Johnson updated the Board on the progress that has been made at the Town Barn site. The roof has been taken off, all contents removed, and the building is prepared for demolition once the bid is awarded.

The next Regular Town Board meeting is scheduled for June 23rd.

