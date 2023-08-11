Sodus Village Board meeting, Aug. 8

A hot load of asphalt will help cool the nerves of residents fed up feeling like a washboard when driving over a West end street, the Village of Sodus Board said Tuesday. The rumbles over a crumbling Elmwood Avenue erupted at the Village of Sodus Fire Department during a regular village board meeting.

“Rumple Road,” said Janet Van Staalduinen, a resident of Elmwood Avenue in Sodus. “It’s like a washboard.”

The fiery Van Staalduinen said that speaking before the board is more than just wanting a smooth ride like other village streets.

“Elmwood pride,” Van Staalduinen said, adding that the road is a “mess.” She did agree with the board that potholes are not the main issue with her beloved Elmwood Avenue.

David Englert, Village of Sodus mayor, pointed out that there are possibly two potholes to contend with at this time on the street, which can be accessed via West Main Street to the North or Newark Street to the West.

Stopping all major work on the street, Englert said, is Rochester Gas & Electric. Despite having an office on State Street in the village, the firm does not communicate as much as the village would like on specific time tables concerning old gas lines under village street that are known to be needing replacement.

“At their mercy,” Englert said of the village as it waits for RG&E to fix their gas lines under Elmwood Avenue. When Van Staalduinen pressed for more details on the energy company and its timeline for gas line work, the board said RG&E has not provided information, but “years” was spoken about when answering the local resident. However, the board agreed that the village will put asphalt down later in 2023. “Before winter,” the village will “put a load of asphalt” on Elmwood Avenue, the board confirmed. Van Staalduinen pressed the board on ideas such as, if a citizen such as her contacted RG&E concerning their calendar, but admitted the firm may not even speak with her. “They don’t have too,” she said, adding that even if more people inquired with RG&E, it “probably won’t matter. It would be nice to be in the loop.”

by Joseph P West